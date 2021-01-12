Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AbbVie : Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidate

01/12/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dragonfly to receive payment for the first Opt-In from AbbVie as part of a multi-target collaboration launched just over 1 year ago.

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics ("Dragonfly"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies that harness the innate immune system to treat disease, today announced that AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), has licensed its first TriNKET™ drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in November 2019 designed to advance a number of Dragonfly's novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and oncology indications.

"AbbVie is committed to delivering improved treatment options to our patients" said Tom Hudson, M.D. Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at AbbVie.  "The collaboration with Dragonfly has been remarkable. Working together, the teams have made rapid progress to develop this first TriNKET in record time."

"AbbVie is a global leader in treating immune-mediated diseases" said Bill Haney, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dragonfly, "they are a terrific partner and this opt-in, so soon after launching our collaboration, is a great vote of confidence. We look forward to continued success and rapid progress with the AbbVie team to advance new treatment options for patients."

The opt-in grants AbbVie exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize products directed to this first specific target, developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET™ technology platform. Dragonfly will receive an opt-in payment, as well as potential future development milestone payments and royalties from the sales of any commercialized candidates.

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit:
www.dragonflytx.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc
https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragonfly-therapeutics-announces-abbvie-opt-in-of-trinket-immunotherapy-drug-candidate-301205963.html

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABBVIE INC.
06:46aABBVIE : Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET™ Immuno..
PR
01/07ABBVIE : Skyrizi Phase 3 Crohn's Induction Studies Meet Main Endpoints
DJ
01/07ABBVIE : Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Studies of Risankizumab to Treat ..
MT
01/07ABBVIE : Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Clinic..
PR
01/06ABBVIE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06AbbVie, Viatris, Pacira 'Positioned Offensively' for Post-COVID Upside; Small..
MT
01/06ABBVIE : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
01/06ABBVIE : Risankizumab Phase 3 Results Demonstrate Improvements in Disease Activi..
AQ
01/05SOSEI : Heptares Reclaims Global Rights to Muscarinic Agonist Programs
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : AbbVie Insider Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ