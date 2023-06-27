By Paul Ziobro

AbbVie and Genmab said Tuesday that a clinical trial for a bispecific antibody to treat a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma would need further follow up, even after it saw positive topline results.

The Epcore NHL-1 trial is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab, an investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, in patients with follicular lymphoma.

The companies said topline results showed an overall response rate that exceeded the protocol prespecified threshold for efficacy, while the observed median duration of response wasn't reached, which requires a longer follow up period.

AbbVie and Genmab said they would engage global regulatory authorities to discuss next steps.

"We are encouraged by these topline results, which further support the clinical profile of epcoritamab as a potential therapeutic option for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma," said Dr. Mariana Cota Stirner, AbbVie's therapeutic area head for hematology.

