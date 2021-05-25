Log in
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
AbbVie Gets European Expanded Approval of Venclyxto

05/25/2021 | 08:56am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie Inc. on Tuesday said the European Commission approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Venclyxto in combination with a hypomethylating agent for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

The North Chicago, Ill., biopharmaceutical company said the approval is based on a Phase 3 study in which patients who received Venclyxto in combination with the hypomethylating agent azacitidine showed statistically significantly greater median overall survival than patients receiving azacitidine alone.

AbbVie and Roche Holding AG are jointly developing Venclyxto, which is approved for indications in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia. The drug is jointly marketed by AbbVie and Roche's Genentech in the U.S., and by AbbVie alone outside the U.S.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-21 0855ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -0.18% 115.91 Delayed Quote.8.18%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.87% 313.65 Delayed Quote.0.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 834 M - -
Net income 2021 13 933 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,85 $
Last Close Price 115,91 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.8.18%204 723
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.37%449 126
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%300 240
PFIZER, INC.8.15%222 844
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.39%200 109
NOVARTIS AG-5.20%198 505