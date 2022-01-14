Log in
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
AbbVie Gets FDA Approval for Rinvoq for Ages 12 and Older

01/14/2022 | 01:49pm EST
By Chris Wack


AbbVie Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rinvoq upadacitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

The company said Rinvoq 15 mg once daily can now be initiated in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg. In those children and adults less than 65 years of age who don't achieve an adequate response, the dose may be increased to 30 mg once daily.

AbbVie said the FDA approval is supported by efficacy and safety data from one of the largest registrational Phase 3 programs for atopic dermatitis, with more than 2,500 patients evaluated across three studies. About 52% of the patients had prior exposure to systemic atopic dermatitis treatment.

These studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of Rinvoq monotherapy and with topical corticosteroids, compared to placebo, in adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1349ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 220 M - -
Net income 2021 11 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 63 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 236 B 236 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 133,52 $
Average target price 138,52 $
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%236 047
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.75%444 277
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.47%322 595
PFIZER, INC.-5.94%311 739
NOVO NORDISK A/S-11.48%228 432
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.61%226 349