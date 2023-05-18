AbbVie Gets FDA Expanded Nod for Rinvoq in Crohn's Disease

By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie on Thursday said the Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of its blockbuster immunology drug Rinvoq for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

The North Chicago, Ill., company said the approval covers Rinvoq as a once-daily pill for adults with the chronic inflammatory bowel disorder who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers and marks the seventh FDA nod for the drug across rheumatology, dermatology and gastroenterology.

AbbVie is counting on Rinvoq and its blockbuster psoriasis drug Skyrizi to help make for lost sales for its mega-blockbuster Humira, the highest-grossing drug of all time, which faces new competition from copycats after patent expirations.

AbbVie is targeting combined 2025 risk-adjusted sales for Rinvoq and Skyrizi of more than $17.5 billion and combined peak sales for the two drugs topping $21 billion in 2027.

