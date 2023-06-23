By Will Feuer

AbbVie said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of the pharmaceutical company's migraine treatment, called atogepant.

The committee recommended the approval of atogepant for the preventative treatment of migraine in adults who have four or more migraine days per month.

"Migraine is a complex neurological disease and one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, which is why we continue to advance our science to provide effective treatment options for people living with this debilitating condition," said Dawn Carlson, AbbVie's vice president of neuroscience development.

