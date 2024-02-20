By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie has designated Robert Michael to succeed Richard Gonzalez as chief executive of the biopharmaceutical company.

AbbVie on Tuesday said Michael, currently president and chief operating officer, will take the reins on July 1 from Gonzalez, who has been CEO since the North Chicago, Ill., company's formation in 2013.

Michael has also been with AbbVie since its 2013 spinoff from Abbott Laboratories, which he joined in 1993.

