Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AbbVie Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:02:37 pm EDT
158.52 USD   +1.16%
05:28pABBVIE : Reconciliation of Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP Results to Revised Non-GAAP Results - Form 8-K
PU
11:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ABB, American Airlines, AT&T, Tesla, United Airlines...
06:09aThe More The Merrier? The First Circuit Establishes Its Own Approach To Government Motions To Dismiss
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AbbVie : Reconciliation of Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP Results to Revised Non-GAAP Results - Form 8-K

04/21/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AbbVie Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP Results to Revised Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 3,867 $ 3,553 $ 1.99
Specified items, as originally reported 2,141 1,715 0.96
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 6,008 5,268 2.95
Previously specified itemsa (110 ) (109 ) (0.06 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 5,898 $ 5,159 $ 2.89
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 1,163 $ 766 $ 0.42
Specified items, as originally reported 5,195 4,790 2.69
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 6,358 5,556 3.11
Previously specified itemsa (132 ) (132 ) (0.08 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 6,226 $ 5,424 $ 3.03
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 3,688 $ 3,179 $ 1.78
Specified items, as originally reported 3,128 2,774 1.55
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 6,816 5,953 3.33
Previously specified itemsa (902 ) (896 ) (0.50 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 5,914 $ 5,057 $ 2.83
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 4,271 $ 4,044 $ 2.26
Specified items, as originally reported 2,493 1,875 1.05
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 6,764 5,919 3.31
Previously specified itemsa (405 ) (405 ) (0.23 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 6,359 $ 5,514 $ 3.08
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 5,030 $ 4,319 $ 2.41
Specified items, as originally reported 7,336 6,505 3.65
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 12,366 10,824 6.06
Previously specified itemsa (242 ) (241 ) (0.14 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 12,124 $ 10,583 $ 5.92
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 8,718 $ 7,498 $ 4.19
Specified items, as originally reported 10,464 9,279 5.20
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 19,182 16,777 9.39
Previously specified itemsa (1,144 ) (1,137 ) (0.64 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 18,038 $ 15,640 $ 8.75
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Earnings Diluted
Pre-tax After-taxb EPS
As reported (GAAP) $ 12,989 $ 11,542 $ 6.45
Specified items, as originally reported 12,957 11,154 6.25
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 25,946 22,696 12.70
Previously specified itemsa (1,549 ) (1,542 ) (0.87 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 24,397 $ 21,154 $ 11.83
a Includes upfront and development milestone charges related to collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions, as well as inbound milestones.
b Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP Results to Revised Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 13,010 $ 4,213 $ 2,842 $ 1,667 $ 185 $ - $ (395 )
Specified items, as originally reporteda (75 ) (2,128 ) (99 ) (162 ) (185 ) - 358
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 12,935 2,085 2,743 1,505 - - (37 )
Previously specified itemsb 75 - - - 185 - -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 13,010 $ 2,085 $ 2,743 $ 1,505 $ 185 $ - $ (37 )
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 13,959 $ 4,523 $ 3,164 $ 1,767 $ 132 $ (68 ) $ 2,658
Specified items, as originally reporteda - (2,044 ) (211 ) (184 ) (132 ) 68 (2,692 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 13,959 2,479 2,953 1,583 - - (34 )
Previously specified itemsb - - - - 132 - -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 13,959 $ 2,479 $ 2,953 $ 1,583 $ 132 $ - $ (34 )
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 14,342 $ 4,390 $ 3,083 $ 1,661 $ 402 $ 500 $ 21
Specified items, as originally reporteda - (1,977 ) (122 ) (29 ) (402 ) (500 ) (98 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 14,342 2,413 2,961 1,632 - - (77 )
Previously specified itemsb - - - - 402 500 -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 14,342 $ 2,413 $ 2,961 $ 1,632 $ 402 $ 500 $ (77 )
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 14,886 $ 4,320 $ 3,260 $ 1,827 $ 405 $ - $ 216
Specified items, as originally reporteda - (1,872 ) 47 (29 ) (405 ) - (234 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 14,886 2,448 3,307 1,798 - - (18 )
Previously specified itemsb - - - - 405 - -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 14,886 $ 2,448 $ 3,307 $ 1,798 $ 405 $ - $ (18 )
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 26,969 $ 8,736 $ 6,006 $ 3,434 $ 317 $ (68 ) $ 2,263
Specified items, as originally reporteda (75 ) (4,172 ) (310 ) (346 ) (317 ) 68 (2,334 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 26,894 4,564 5,696 3,088 - - (71 )
Previously specified itemsb 75 - - - 317 - -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 26,969 $ 4,564 $ 5,696 $ 3,088 $ 317 $ - $ (71 )
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 41,311 $ 13,126 $ 9,089 $ 5,095 $ 719 $ 432 $ 2,284
Specified items, as originally reporteda (75 ) (6,149 ) (432 ) (375 ) (719 ) (432 ) (2,432 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 41,236 6,977 8,657 4,720 - - (148 )
Previously specified itemsb 75 - - - 719 500 -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 41,311 $ 6,977 $ 8,657 $ 4,720 $ 719 $ 500 $ (148 )
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Net revenues Cost of
products sold 		SG&A R&D Acquired IPR&D
and milestones 		Other operating
expense (income), net 		Other expense
(income), net
As reported (GAAP)a $ 56,197 $ 17,446 $ 12,349 $ 6,922 $ 1,124 $ 432 $ 2,500
Specified items, as originally reporteda (75 ) (8,021 ) (385 ) (404 ) (1,124 ) (432 ) (2,666 )
As adjusted (non-GAAP), as originally reported 56,122 9,425 11,964 6,518 - - (166 )
Previously specified itemsb 75 - - - 1,124 500 -
As adjusted (non-GAAP), revised $ 56,197 $ 9,425 $ 11,964 $ 6,518 $ 1,124 $ 500 $ (166 )
a Development milestone charges related to collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions have been reclassified to the acquired IPR&D and milestones line beginning in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
b Includes upfront and development milestone charges related to collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions, as well as inbound milestones.

Disclaimer

AbbVie Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 21:27:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABBVIE INC.
05:28pABBVIE : Reconciliation of Reported GAAP and Non-GAAP Results to Revised Non-GAAP Results ..
PU
11:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ABB, American Airlines, AT&T, Tesla, United Airlines...
06:09aThe More The Merrier? The First Circuit Establishes Its Own Approach To Government Moti..
AQ
04/20AbbVie, Dragonfly Therapeutics Expand Collaboration in Autoimmune, Fibrotic Diseases
MT
04/20Dragonfly Expands Research Collaboration With AbbVie
DJ
04/20Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Expansion of its Research Collaboration w..
PR
04/20Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Multi-Target Expansion of its Research Collabora..
CI
04/20Allergan, an AbbVie Company, to Present New Data from its Eye Care Portfolio at the 202..
AQ
04/20AbbVie Terminates BioArctic Collaboration on Alpha-Synuclein Antibodies
MT
04/19ABBV ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABBVIE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 101 M - -
Net income 2022 16 188 M - -
Net Debt 2022 54 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 277 B 277 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 156,70 $
Average target price 162,33 $
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino President & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.15.73%276 777
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%483 560
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.27%319 944
PFIZER, INC.-15.75%279 761
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.05%264 316
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.15%263 702