  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AbbVie Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 08:47:22 am EDT
170.00 USD   +0.10%
08:42aAbbVie Reports Promising Mid-Stage Trial Data for Blood-Cancer Treatment
DJ
05:46aABBV ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Shareholders
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AbbVie Reports Promising Mid-Stage Trial Data for Blood-Cancer Treatment

04/12/2022 | 08:42am EDT
By Rob Curran


Drugmaker AbbVie Inc. reported what it said is promising data from a mid-stage trial of an oncology treatment in blood-cancer patients.

AbbVie's navitoclax drug candidate was administered in combination with ruxolitinib to 34 patients with a rare blood cancer called myelofibrosis. The trial suggested the treatment may reverse the bone marrow fibrosis caused by the cancer, and could extend survival for patients who respond to the drugs, AbbVie said.

Myelofibrosis is a blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow, leading to fibrosis.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 0841ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 349 M - -
Net income 2022 17 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 52 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 300 B 300 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 169,83 $
Average target price 160,04 $
Spread / Average Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.25.43%299 968
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.13%472 910
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.66%348 134
PFIZER, INC.-8.67%303 267
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.85%278 789
NOVO NORDISK A/S12.38%274 797