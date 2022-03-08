Log in
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AbbVie Resolves Humira Litigation with Alvotech

03/08/2022 | 05:12pm EST
By Mary de Wet

AbbVie said Tuesday that it has resolved all U.S. Humira litigation with Alvotech.

AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its Humira-related patents in the U.S. beginning July 1, 2023, AbbVie said.

The biopharmaceutical company said it will make no payments to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its Humira patents.

The resolution includes dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech, AbbVie said.

Alvotech has a proposed biosimilar to Humira called AVT02. Alvotech sued to break Humira's patent wall as it pursues U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval of AVT02.

AbbVie's U.S. revenue from Humira, used to reduce pain and swelling for certain types of arthritis, totaled $4.55 billion in the fourth quarter.


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1711ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 388 M - -
Net income 2022 17 066 M - -
Net Debt 2022 52 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 264 B 264 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 149,45 $
Average target price 152,52 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.10.38%264 340
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%452 786
ROCHE HOLDING AG-10.31%296 462
PFIZER, INC.-18.75%269 808
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.28%236 090
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.63%230 355