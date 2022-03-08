AbbVie Resolves Humira Litigation with Alvotech

By Mary de Wet



AbbVie said Tuesday that it has resolved all U.S. Humira litigation with Alvotech.

AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its Humira-related patents in the U.S. beginning July 1, 2023, AbbVie said.

The biopharmaceutical company said it will make no payments to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its Humira patents.

The resolution includes dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech, AbbVie said.

Alvotech has a proposed biosimilar to Humira called AVT02. Alvotech sued to break Humira's patent wall as it pursues U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval of AVT02.

AbbVie's U.S. revenue from Humira, used to reduce pain and swelling for certain types of arthritis, totaled $4.55 billion in the fourth quarter.

