|(in millions, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
|Full-Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
|Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
|Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
|Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Previously announced guidance excluding Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expense
|$
|-
|$
|3.05
|$
|3.09
|$
|164
|$
|11.13
|$
|11.33
|Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expense
|937
|(0.52)
|(0.52)
|937
|(0.52)
|(0.52)
Guidance including Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expensea
|$
|937
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.57
|$
|1,101
|$
|10.61
|$
|10.81
