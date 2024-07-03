



AbbVie Inc.

Guidance Including the Impact of Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Full-Year Ended December 31, 2024 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Adjusted Diluted EPS Range Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Adjusted Diluted EPS Range Low High Low High Previously announced guidance excluding Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expense $ - $ 3.05 $ 3.09 $ 164 $ 11.13 $ 11.33 Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expense 937 (0.52) (0.52) 937 (0.52) (0.52) Guidance including Q2 2024 acquired IPR&D and milestones expensea $ 937 $ 2.53 $ 2.57 $ 1,101 $ 10.61 $ 10.81





a The Company's 2024 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones expense that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2024, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.





