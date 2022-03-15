AbbVie, Scripps Research to Collaborate on New Covid Treatments

By Will Feuer

AbbVie Inc. said it is collaborating with non-profit biomedical research and drug discovery institute Scripps Research to develop potential new antiviral treatments for Covid-19.

"We are committed to bringing differentiated, next generation oral antiviral treatments to patients and ensuring broad access to address the diverse treatment needs around the world," AbbVie Chief Scientific Officer Tom Hudson said.

The initial Covid-19 research program at Calibr, Scripps' drug discovery and development division, was supported by funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We believe our SARS-CoV-2 research program has the potential to impact significantly the ongoing gaps in patient needs to move from pandemic to endemic COVID-19," Scripps Research Chief Executive Peter Schultz said.

