    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
AbbVie Sumbits Applications for Upadacitinib in Axial Spondyloarthritis

01/07/2022
By Michael Dabaie

AbbVie on Friday said it submitted applications seeking approvals for upadacitinib to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

The applications are supported by the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 clinical trial, the company said.

Axial spondyloarthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the spine and can cause patients, who tend to be younger adults living active lives, to suffer from debilitating pain and significantly decrease their quality of life, AbbVie said.

In the trial, upadacitinib met its primary and most ranked secondary objectives. Treatment with upadacitinib 15 mg once daily resulted in reductions in signs and symptoms of nr-axSpA, including back pain and inflammation, as well as improvements in physical function and disease activity at week 14 versus placebo.

In addition, AbbVie has requested label enhancements for upadacitinib in the European Union to include adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis who had an inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 0936ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 208 M - -
Net income 2021 11 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 63 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 239 B 239 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 135,23 $
Average target price 136,39 $
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael CFO, Vice Chairman-Finance & Commercial Operations
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-0.13%239 070
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.33%451 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.97%327 568
PFIZER, INC.-7.13%307 810
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.11%235 107
NOVO NORDISK A/S-9.22%231 139