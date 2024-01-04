By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie has struck a pair of exclusive option and license agreements with clinical-stage biotechnology company Umoja Biopharma aimed at developing new chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, or CAR-T, cancer therapy candidates.

AbbVie on Thursday said the companies plan to develop multiple in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates using Umoja's proprietary VivoVec platform.

AbbVie said it made upfront payments and an equity investment in Umoja, which is eligible to receive up to $1.44 billion for option exercise fees, development and regulatory milestones, along with additional sales-based milestones and royalties on sales.

AbbVie said it has an exclusive option to license Umoja's CD19 directed in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates, including Umoja's lead clinical program for hematologic malignancies, which is currently at the IND-enabling phase.

The companies also plan to develop up to four additional candidates for discovery targets selected by AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Ill.

