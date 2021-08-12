AbbVie : Ventures Launches Inaugural AIM Award

AbbVie Ventures is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural AbbVie Innovation Midwest (AIM) Award, an incubator program designed to enable emerging scientists, researchers and biotech entrepreneurs working on novel science with potential for transformational therapies. The AIM Award is an investment by AbbVie to catalyze a thriving biotech ecosystem in its backyard - the Midwest. The region has much of the raw materials needed for success, including well-respected research institutions and scientists. To date, however, this potential has been limited by a lack of early-stage financing and skilled management. AbbVie will grant AIM awards for up to two early-stage biotech companies. Each AIM award includes the opportunity to receive seed funding from AbbVie Ventures, as well as a one-year residence in the Portal Innovations facility located in Chicago's Fulton Market. Please send your application to aim@abbvie.com by 11:59pm ET on September 3, 2021. For more information on how to apply, please visit AbbVie Ventures
.
Media inquiries:
Vusi Moyo Email: vusi.moyo@abbvie.com Call: 847-937-4319
Disclaimer
AbbVie Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:21:06 UTC.