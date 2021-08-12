Log in
ABBVIE INC.

AbbVie : Ventures Launches Inaugural AIM Award

08/12/2021
AbbVie Ventures is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural AbbVie Innovation Midwest (AIM) Award, an incubator program designed to enable emerging scientists, researchers and biotech entrepreneurs working on novel science with potential for transformational therapies. The AIM Award is an investment by AbbVie to catalyze a thriving biotech ecosystem in its backyard - the Midwest. The region has much of the raw materials needed for success, including well-respected research institutions and scientists. To date, however, this potential has been limited by a lack of early-stage financing and skilled management. AbbVie will grant AIM awards for up to two early-stage biotech companies. Each AIM award includes the opportunity to receive seed funding from AbbVie Ventures, as well as a one-year residence in the Portal Innovations facility located in Chicago's Fulton Market. Please send your application to aim@abbvie.com by 11:59pm ET on September 3, 2021. For more information on how to apply, please visit AbbVie Ventures.
Media inquiries: Vusi Moyo Email: vusi.moyo@abbvie.com Call: 847-937-4319

Disclaimer

AbbVie Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 307 M - -
Net income 2021 12 933 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 113,72 $
Average target price 125,47 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman-Management Board & President
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.6.13%200 963
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.43%457 525
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.90%346 674
PFIZER, INC.25.81%259 229
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.42%239 428
NOVO NORDISK A/S49.19%230 295