July 3 (Reuters) - AbbVie said on Wednesday it has cut 2024 adjusted profit forecast as the drugmaker expects to incur $937 million in charges related to acquisition-related expenses.

The company now expects adjusted profit in the range of $10.61 to $10.81 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $11.13 and $11.33 per share. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)