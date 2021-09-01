AbbVie : named to PEOPLE's “Companies that Care” list for third consecutive year

Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored AbbVie as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care
®. This is AbbVie's third consecutive time being named to this list. Published by PEOPLE, the Companies that Care list highlights the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. 'Giving back is foundational to AbbVie's culture, and our employees exemplify our dedication to our communities every day,' said Tracie Haas, vice president, corporate responsibility, brand and communications, AbbVie. 'Being named one of PEOPLE's Companies that Care is a tremendous recognition of our employees, AbbVie's commitment to supporting them, and our focus on reducing our environmental footprint.' AbbVie demonstrates its commitment to employees, our communities and the environment in a variety of ways:
-
Employee volunteerism, including through the COVID-19 pandemic supporting vaccine administration efforts.
-
Our $55 million in partnerships with national and local nonprofits aiming to advance meaningful and lasting change in racial justice through education and health equity.
-
Support for AbbVie employees and their families, including the AbbVie Possibilities Scholarship for children of employees, and the AbbVie Employee Relief Fund. In 2020, we also created the COVID-19 Childcare Relief Fund, helping eligible employees with childcare or remote learning expenses
-
Our environmental stewardship is focused on reducing our environmental footprint, growing sustainably, as well as inspiring, educating and engaging our workforce to steward sustainability within and beyond AbbVie.
'These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways - from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront.,' says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. 'They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list!' PEOPLE magazine teamed up with Great Place to Work® to produce the ranking using the workplace analytic firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.
