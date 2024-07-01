AbbVie: new CEO takes up post

AbbVie announced on Monday that its new Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Michael, had officially taken up his new post today.



As previously announced, Robert Michael succeeds Richard A. Gonzalez, who has held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2013 and who will now assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Robert Michael, who began his career at Abbott 31 years ago, was previously Chief Operating Officer of the biopharmaceutical group. He will join the company's Board of Directors.



Active in fields ranging from immunology and ophthalmology to oncology, neuroscience and virology, AbbVie - the inventor of the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug Humira - is based in Chicago and currently employs some 50,000 people worldwide.



