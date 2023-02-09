AbbVie on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) is currently at $150.66, up $6.05 or 4.18%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2023, when it closed at $152.83

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 29, 2021, when it rose 4.56%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 1.97% month-to-date

--Down 6.78% year-to-date

--Down 13.89% from its all-time closing high of $174.96 on April 8, 2022

--Up 5.57% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it closed at $142.71

--Down 13.89% from its 52-week closing high of $174.96 on April 8, 2022

--Up 12.26% from its 52-week closing low of $134.21 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $150.96; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2023, when it hit $152.42

--Up 4.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 22, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.62%

All data as of 10:24:17 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1040ET