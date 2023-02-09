Advanced search
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:11 2023-02-09 am EST
151.76 USD   +4.94%
AbbVie on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 10:41am EST
AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) is currently at $150.66, up $6.05 or 4.18%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2023, when it closed at $152.83

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 29, 2021, when it rose 4.56%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Up 1.97% month-to-date

--Down 6.78% year-to-date

--Down 13.89% from its all-time closing high of $174.96 on April 8, 2022

--Up 5.57% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it closed at $142.71

--Down 13.89% from its 52-week closing high of $174.96 on April 8, 2022

--Up 12.26% from its 52-week closing low of $134.21 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $150.96; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2023, when it hit $152.42

--Up 4.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 22, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.62%


All data as of 10:24:17 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1040ET

10:41aAbbVie on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:12aAbbVie's Q4 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rises; Sets Outlook for 2023
MT
08:01aAbbvie : Pipeline Update 279 KB
PU
07:58aAbbvie : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aAbbVie's 2023 profit forecast misses as Humira faces heat from rivals
RE
07:47aEarnings Flash (ABBV) ABBVIE Reports Q4 Revenue $15.12B, vs. Street Est of $15.30B
MT
07:46aEarnings Flash (ABBV) ABBVIE Posts Q4 EPS $3.60, vs. Street Est of $3.58
MT
07:02aEquities Gain Pre-Bell With Boost From Earnings, Growth Optimism; Asia Mostly Down, Eur..
MT
07:00aEarnings, Growth Optimism Lift Street Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Higher
MT
06:38aFutures rise on earnings optimism, Disney climbs on revamp plan
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 283 M - -
Net income 2022 14 494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 54 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 144,61 $
Average target price 162,16 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Michael Vice Chairman & President
Scott T. Reents Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-10.52%255 653
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.38%427 756
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.15%323 754
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.50%315 573
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.88%270 375
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.29%253 767