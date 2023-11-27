AbbVie: positive regulatory decisions on epcoritamab

AbbVie announces updates from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on epcoritamab, an investigational subcutaneous antibody for relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).



On the basis of previously announced results from the EPCORE NHL-1 phase I/II clinical trial, the FDA has granted therapeutic breakthrough designation for the treatment of adult patients with this disease after two or more therapies.



In addition, the EMA has validated a Type II application for the same indication. If approved, FL R/R would become the second conditionally approved indication for epcoritamab in the European Union.



