AbbVie has reported Q3 2025 adjusted net income of $3.31bn, down 38% year-on-year. Adjusted EPS reached $1.86, compared to $3.00 a year earlier.



On a reported basis, net income was $186m, a fraction - down 88.1% - from the $1.56bn a year earlier.



Quarterly revenue was $15.776bn (slightly below consensus expectations), up 9.1% as reported and up 8.4% at constant exchange rates.

In detail, the immunology portfolio grew 11.9% to $7.885bn, the neuroscience segment grew 20.2% to $2.841bn, oncology sales remained stable at $1.682bn, and aesthetics declined 3.7% to $1.193bn.



AbbVie continues to deliver strong results, with significant momentum across key segments of our portfolio. We are also making progress in our pipeline and investments in innovation, it said.



Based on this performance, the group is raising its adjusted EPS forecast for FY 2025, now expected to be between $10.61 and $10.65, up from $10.38 to $10.58 previously. This guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $2.05 per share related to acquired IPR&D expenses and milestones already incurred in the first nine months of the year.



Following this announcement, the stock fell 3% in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.