U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie said Tuesday that Canada's health regulator approved its treatment of active ulcerative colitis.

Health Canada has approved Rinvoq, which is AbbVie's oral JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

A JAK inhibitor targets inflammation, which allow diseases like eczema, psoriatic arthritis, and vitiligo to thrive.

The approval was supported by data from three studies where the majority of patients treated with the drug achieved primary endpoint of clinical remission across all three phases of the studies.

