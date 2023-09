AbbVie Inc. specializes in therapeutic drug research and development. Its products are intended for treating rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, thyroid disease, Parkinson's disease, HIV, complications of mucoviscidosis, low testosterone levels, and complications associated with chronic renal disease. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (78.7%), Germany (2.3%), Canada (2%), Japan (1.6%), China (1.6%), France (1.4%), Australia (0.9%), Spain (0.9%), the United Kingdom (0.8%), Italy (0.8%), Brazil (0.7%) and other (8.3%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals