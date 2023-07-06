The company now expects adjusted profit between $10.57 and $10.97 per share, compared with $10.72 to $11.12 per share it previously expected.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)
|Delayed Nyse - 04:03:12 2023-07-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|137.25 USD
|-0.27%
|+3.02%
|-15.07%
|10:33pm
|AbbVie trims full-year profit forecast due to higher R&D expenses
|RE
|Jul. 05
|Celltrion launches biosimilar of AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira in US
|RE
(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc cut full-year profit forecast due to unfavorable impact from R&D and milestone expenses, the drugmaker said on Thursday.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|137.25 USD
|-0.27%
|+3.02%
|243 B $
