(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc cut full-year profit forecast due to unfavorable impact from R&D and milestone expenses, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company now expects adjusted profit between $10.57 and $10.97 per share, compared with $10.72 to $11.12 per share it previously expected.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)