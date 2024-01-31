-- New report incorporates in-depth interviews, industry research and social listening to understand the role of individuality in the world of aesthetics --

-- Report underpins ongoing commitment to aesthetics accessibility and inclusivity to achieve desired patient outcomes --

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company and a global leader in medical aesthetics treatments, released the "Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality" report, which aims to deepen the understanding of the evolving consumer mix and their aesthetic needs. This report was commissioned to look at individuality through the lens of the aesthetics industry and how to support patients as they find and embrace their own personal definition of individuality when considering an aesthetic treatment.

"When it comes to self-expression, consumers have different objectives; we all make our own choices on how to be our true selves. Delivering on those expectations requires consumers to understand what options are possible, and providers to assess and apply different techniques. This variety demands expertise from providers and that's why we continue to invest in training and research to offer treatments that reflect individual aesthetic goals," said Carrie Strom, Global President of Allergan Aesthetics and SVP, AbbVie. "The findings in 'Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality' help us to understand and support the evolving needs of aesthetic consumers."

This new report follows "The Future of Aesthetics Global Trends Report" launched by Allergan Aesthetics in 2022 that outlined 10 key trends set to shape the future of the aesthetics industry over the next 5 years. Individuality was featured as a key theme throughout the research.1 Individuality is a complex and multi-faceted concept, comprised of personal identity, inner motivations, needs, and the desire for self-expression and social connection.1

"As a practicing dermatologist, I know firsthand that no two patients and their experiences are alike. I was happy to be able to contribute to this report and develop a resource that provides insight for aesthetics professionals to better communicate with patients and ultimately help them to achieve their own individual look," said U.S. dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara. "A focus on individuality -- as a practitioner and as a consumer – is critical when considering the patient's perspective and delivering desired patient outcomes."

The Findings

The findings recognize the personal needs of each patient should be at the forefront of every interaction across the patient journey.1 Key research themes included: understanding individuality, the impact of social media and the opportunity for aesthetics professionals to work towards personalized approaches to consultation and treatment.

Research included in the consumer survey found that:

90% of US respondents agree it is important to have an individualized approach to their aesthetics treatment consultation.

81% of US respondents agree that they see a more varied version of what is considered beautiful in the media today.

73% of US respondents agree that individuality drives the definition of beauty.

Research brought to you by leading global experts

Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality is formulated from robust and extensive research across consumer and business media, global social listening data, and market and industry reports from multiple geographies, specifically Brazil, China, Japan, UK and USA. Findings were validated through 1:1 interviews with some of the world's leading aesthetics practitioners** as well as experts in psychology, beauty, marketing, consumer behaviour and futures.***

To receive the Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality report and for more information, please contact your local Allergan Aesthetics representative or download the report here.

Notes to Editors

About the Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality report

The Decoding the Future of Aesthetic Individuality report was commissioned by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and developed by future think tank Wunderman Thompson Intelligence. It provides aesthetics practitioners and consumers with a deeper understanding of the concept of individuality and how the aesthetics industry can support patients in expressing their own.

Key opinion leaders who contributed to the report are:

Dr. Jonquille Chantrey, Aesthetic Surgeon, United Kingdom. Dr Mona Gohara, Dermatologist, United States. Dr Luiz Gustavo, Plastic Surgeon, Injectables Specialist, Brazil. Dr Kiyoko Kato, Surgeon and Cosmetologist, Japan. Dr Alex Box, Identity Designer and Beauty Futurist, United Kingdom. Rae Morris, Makeup Artist, Australia. Dr Marco Antonio Correa Varella, Experimental Psychologist, Brazil. Geraldine Wharry, Fashion Futurist, Advisor and Founder of the Trend Atelier, United Kingdom

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

About Wunderman Thompson Intelligence

Wunderman Thompson Intelligence is Wunderman Thompson's futurism, research and innovation unit. It charts emerging and future global trends, consumer change, and innovation patterns—translating these into insight for brands. It offers a suite of consultancy services, including bespoke research, presentations, co-branded reports and workshops. It is also active in innovation, partnering with brands to activate future trends within their framework and execute new products and concepts.

Footnotes:

References

