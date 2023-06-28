By Mary de Wet

Alvotech said Wednesday that approval for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate for Abbvie's Humira, in the U.S. is likely to be delayed after the Icelandic company received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration.

As a result, Alvotech said it would explore options to raise additional capital to continue advancing pipeline development in the near term.

ATP Holdings, a unit of Alvotech's largest shareholder, Aztiq, is interested in providing as much as $100 million from potential financing, Alvotech said.

The FDA letter was in response to the company's second biologics license application. In April, the FDA sent Alvotech a complete response letter for its initial application, which noted certain deficiencies at the company's Reykjavik facility.

Alvotech said it intends to resubmit the biologics license application for AVT02.

