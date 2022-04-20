Dragonfly Expands Research Collaboration With AbbVie

By Michael Dabaie

Dragonfly Therapeutics Inc. has expanded its research collaboration with AbbVie for Dragonfly's immunotherapies for new targets in autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.

Under the agreement, Dragonfly will grant AbbVie the option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to multiple new candidates developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET technology platform. AbbVie will pay Dragonfly an upfront payment, future milestone payments and royalties.

"We have seen strong progress in our current collaboration with Dragonfly focused on their TriNKET technology and are pleased to expand our partnership to include additional immunology targets of interest to AbbVie," said Jonathon Sedgwick, vice president and global head of discovery research at AbbVie.

AbbVie in January 2021 licensed its first TriNKET drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in November 2019.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0842ET