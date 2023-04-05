Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AbbVie Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABBV   US00287Y1091

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:08 2023-04-05 pm EDT
160.80 USD   +0.64%
05:46pAbbVie Flags Hit to Q1 Adjusted Earnings from R&D Expenses, Revises 2023 Outlook
MT
05:39pDrugmaker AbbVie trims profit forecasts on IPR&D expenses
RE
05:08pInsider Sell: Abbvie
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Drugmaker AbbVie trims profit forecasts on IPR&D expenses

04/05/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 5 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Wednesday lowered its full-year and first-quarter profit expectations, citing a $150 million hit from acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) and milestone expenses.

The drugmaker's shares were down nearly 1% at $159.50 in extended trade.

The company estimated first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.31 and $2.41 per share from an earlier range of $2.39 to $2.49.

It now sees 2023 adjusted earnings to be between $10.62 and $11.02 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $10.70 to $11.10.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $11.07 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AbbVie is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on April 27.

The company said in February that it expects sales of its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira to decline 37% this year due to competition from cheaper biosimilars in the United States, but sees that stabilizing by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ABBVIE INC.
05:46pAbbVie Flags Hit to Q1 Adjusted Earnings from R&D Expenses, Revises 2023 Outlook
MT
05:39pDrugmaker AbbVie trims profit forecasts on IPR&D expenses
RE
05:08pInsider Sell: Abbvie
MT
04:59pAbbVie signals Q1 hit from R&D expenses
RE
09:28aArgus Research Downgrades AbbVie to Hold From Buy
MT
04/04AbbVie - CoolSculpting Elite Announces First Ever CoolMonth
AQ
04/04AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
04/03CoolSculpting® Elite Announces First Ever CoolMonth
PR
03/31Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
MS
03/30Faron Appoints James O'Brien, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABBVIE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 689 M - -
Net income 2023 11 885 M - -
Net Debt 2023 47 513 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 282 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
EV / Sales 2024 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 160,80 $
Average target price 163,68 $
Spread / Average Target 1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Michael Vice Chairman & President
Scott T. Reents Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson VP, Head-Oncology Discovery & Early Development
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-1.13%281 875
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.28%414 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.61%358 792
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.07%319 831
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.91%276 275
ROCHE HOLDING AG-10.22%231 125
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer