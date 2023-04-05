Drugmaker AbbVie trims profit forecasts on IPR&D expenses

April 5 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc on Wednesday
lowered its full-year and first-quarter profit expectations,
citing a $150 million hit from acquired in-process research and
development (IPR&D) and milestone expenses.
The drugmaker's shares were down nearly 1% at $159.50 in
extended trade.
The company estimated first-quarter adjusted earnings to be
between $2.31 and $2.41 per share from an earlier range of $2.39
to $2.49.
It now sees 2023 adjusted earnings to be between $10.62 and
$11.02 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $10.70 to
$11.10.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$11.07 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
AbbVie is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on
April 27.
The company said in February that it expects sales of its
flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira to decline 37% this
year due to competition from cheaper biosimilars in the United
States, but sees that stabilizing by the end of 2024.
