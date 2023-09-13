By Ben Glickman

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics fell Wednesday after the company said AbbVie wouldn't exercise an exclusive license option on one of its treatments.

The stock was down 7.3% to $6.06 after-hours, after falling 4% at Wednesday's close. Shares are down 9.9% this year.

The South San Francisco, Calif.-based immuno-oncology company said that under an agreement set to expire Oct. 12, AbbVie had an exclusive license option on HPN217, a program made by Harpoon which targets B cell maturation antigen.

Harpoon plans to complete the current Phase 1 trial to continue developing the drug.

