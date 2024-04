Health-care companies rose amid generally strong earnings.

Royal Philips reached a $1.1 billion settlement in the U.S. related its Respironics ventilators, and backed its full-year growth projections.

Shares of obesity-drug maker Eli Lilly rose ahead of its earnings report, which is expected to show AbbVie recovered some of the losses in the wake of the drug maker's quarterly report Friday.

