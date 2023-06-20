Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go

OXFORD, England, June 20 (Reuters) - For Ros Deegan, the
thrill of raising $100 million to expand a biotech firm among
the dreaming spires of Oxford was soon tempered: unable to find
a bigger laboratory, she routinely had to work at home.
Not far away in the rival academic centre of Cambridge,
biochemist Catherine Elton, persistently frustrated by similar
real estate issues, taught herself how to turn old offices into
labs to keep expanding her bioactive protein business.
The two businesswomen in Britain's fast-growing life
sciences industry are far from alone.
Property consultants Bidwells put demand for lab space in
Cambridge at 1.19 million square feet (110,000 square metres) -
but only 7,000 sq ft are available. In Oxford, demand stands at
850,000 sq ft with just 25,000 ready to go.
The dearth of state-of-the-art labs in the cities is just
one example of how a lack of an overarching strategy for
Britain's life sciences sector is throttling the growth of some
of the country's most promising companies, according to Reuters
interviews with 17 people with knowledge of the challenges.
The industry figures, from biotech bosses, property
developers, industry sources to investors, all spoke of a
growing frustration with the lack of a coherent approach in
Britain to everything from lab space to funding, talent,
suppliers, affordable homes, transport, water and power.
At a time of rapid innovation, when the United States and
the Europe Union are spending heavily to help businesses shift
faster to newer technologies in the next wave of industrial
transformation, they say that Britain risks falling behind.
"It's a huge barrier when you're trying to set a company up
and you can't actually find a lab for it," said Elton, founder
of Qkine. She said the latest office conversion took up more
than 20% of her firm's time in the year before it opened.
Deegan, meanwhile, counts herself lucky that OMass
Therapeutics, the drug discovery company she runs, only had to
wait a year from raising funds to moving to a larger site.
"I couldn't go to work because there just wasn't a place to
sit. You'd end up in the kitchen," the chief executive said.
'DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS'
Life sciences is meant to be one of Britain's most important
sectors. Generating 94 billion pounds ($118 billion) in 2021 and
employing more than 280,000 people, it enables the government to
boast Britain is on its way to becoming a "science superpower".
In biotech, Britain lags only the United States in activity,
according to consultants McKinsey, driven by the discoveries
that come out of colleges in Cambridge, London and Oxford, and
aided by a centralised health system for clinical trials.
That has led to an explosion in venture capital, with much
of it coming from the United States. But in the small cities
home to ancient universities - and strict planning laws - the
delivery of new infrastructure has failed to keep pace.
While developers say capacity is expected to improve in
the coming years, companies in Britain specialising in areas
such as cell and gene therapies, genomics and synthetic biology
may be failing to reach their full potential, many experts say.
Diarmuid O'Brien, head of Cambridge Enterprise which works
to commercialise research at the university, said the current
environment led to "death by a thousand cuts" as many spin-outs
were sold to U.S. companies, or moved across the Atlantic.
Humira, for example, one of the world's bestselling drugs
owned by U.S. company AbbVie, was based on technology
that emerged from Cambridge. Illumina, a U.S. firm with
a market value of $33 billion, has a DNA sequencing approach
also discovered at Cambridge at the heart of its technology.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has acknowledged
there's a real estate problem and is looking to reform planning
rules, asking local authorities to take research and development
needs into consideration when assessing applications.
"Only last month we announced more than 100 million pounds
to provide world-class lab space to help unlock UK researchers'
full potential," a government spokesperson said, referring to
funding designed to upgrade infrastructure and equipment.
RECORD RENTS
The race to develop and retain new technologies is taking
place across the world, with Western governments such as France
touting cheap power and fast-track planning systems to attract
next-generation industries such as battery gigafactories.
Gordon Sanghera, who was determined to list his Oxford
Nanopore Technologies in Britain, told Reuters he often
thought the country's success was in spite of the support
available, not because of it, and Britain needed to realise it
was in competition with others.
The lab shortage is not only driving up rents to record
highs - Bidwells says they rose 25% for purpose built lab space
in Oxford in 2022 - but it also means access to laboratories can
become a defining issue in whether a company succeeds or not.
To meet its full potential, Britain's biotech industry says
it needs small companies to be able to access shared laboratory
space on decent rents with flexible leases, before they can move
to independent labs with the potential to expand.
Company founders also say they want to be as close to the
heart of academic centres as possible - rather than on more
distant science parks - so they can tap into the cluster effect
that comes from sharing experiences and contacts, take advantage
of existing transport links and recruit talent more easily.
Michael Chen moved to Cambridge from the United States in
2012 to do a doctorate in chemistry. He later formed Nuclera
with two PhD colleagues to improve the accessibility of proteins
for research and drug discovery.
He said Cambridge offered a cheaper location for drug
discovery than the U.S. city of Boston, the world's leading hub,
due to lower rents and salaries, but a lack of growth capital
and space meant it struggled to scale up those businesses.
The fact many scientists spend time overseeing the refit of
an old building puts off executives who have raised funds and
floated spin-outs before, he said. "They'll just move to Boston
and make their life easier."
'NOT KEEPING PACE'
Laboratory developers say more space is in the works but the
challenge of building vast modern labs in densely built
university cities cannot be ignored.
"They're fundamentally quite small cities, going through
extremely rapid rates of growth," said Artem Korolev, head of
developer Mission Street.
Anna Strongman agreed. She leads a joint venture between
Oxford University and Legal & General to build lab
space and homes. Strongman said the industry needed to address
the impact new projects would have on housing, traffic, power
and school places to keep the local community onside.
But to go further, with more homes and train lines, would
require greater government input.
"We are a country that doesn't have a growth solution, and
there is one in Oxford," she said. "There is amazing potential."
Pioneer Group, which provides funding and lab space in
Britain, said action was needed now to address the "crazy"
demand. "If planning takes years to come through, then the
opportunity will potentially have been lost," Executive Director
Glenn Crocker said.
Alistair Cory, a director at Oxford's Begbroke Science Park,
welcomed the government's renewed focus on support for the life
sciences sector, saying a leadership vacuum in recent years had
resulted in glacial progress.
"We're not keeping pace with those who are accelerating
faster around us, whether that's North America, or parts of
Europe, or parts of Asia and particularly China," he said.
Back in Cambridge, Qkine's Elton is resigned to
wrestling with another real estate challenge in the near future.
"Every two years or so, if you're successful, you need to
move, and that's just disruptive," she said. "It affects the
speed at which you can grow."
