SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Soliton, Inc.

05/10/2021
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Soliton, Inc. ("Soliton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allergan Aesthetics will pay Soliton shareholders $22.60 in cash for each Soliton share that they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $550 million.

If you own Soliton shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SOLY/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Soliton's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Soliton's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is $2.40 below the $25 median price target set by analysts covering the Company and $7.40 below the high price target of $30.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-soliton-inc-301287875.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
