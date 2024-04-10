The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, AbbVie disclosed that its prior financial guidance excluded the impact of acquired In-Process Research and Development (“IPR&D”) and milestone expense. The Company also disclosed that its earnings for the first quarter of 2024 “are expected to include acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $164 million on a pre-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to both GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.”

On this news, AbbVie’s stock price fell $9.43, or 5.3%, to close at $167.90 per share on April 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

