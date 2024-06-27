- EPKINLY is now the first and only bispecific antibody approved in the U.S. to treat both relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

- Bispecific antibodies are designed to induce targeted cell killing by engaging the immune system

- FL is considered incurable with current standard of care therapies. Many people living with FL who have relapsed or are refractory to existing therapies have limited treatment options and reduced survival1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) as the first and only T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of prior therapy. This indication is approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval program based on overall response rate (ORR) and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

"The FDA approval of EPKINLY offers a new treatment option for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, particularly following failure of other therapies," said Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, therapeutic area head for hematology, AbbVie. "EPKINLY treatment has shown deep and durable responses for many patients. Subcutaneous dosing offers convenience, and EPKINLY can be given to patients without mandatory hospitalization using a 3-step-up dosing regimen. We believe that EPKINLY has the potential to be a core therapy in the treatment of multiple B-cell malignancies and furthers our company mission to advance research to raise standards of care for patients with cancer."

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

FL is typically an indolent (or slow-growing) form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes and is the second most common form of NHL accounting for 20-30% of all cases.2 About 15,000 people develop FL each year in the U.S.3 and it is considered incurable with current standard of care therapies.4 Patients often relapse and, with each relapse the remission and time to next treatment is shorter.5 Over time, transformation to DLBCL, an aggressive form of NHL associated with poor survival outcomes, can occur in more than 25% of FL patients.6

"Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma face significant treatment challenges, and there is currently no clear standard of care treatment available across practice settings," said Jeff Sharman, M.D., Disease Chair, Hematology Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Eugene, Oregon. "The responses observed in the follicular lymphoma cohort of the EPCORE NHL-1 clinical trial, as well as in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL from the trial, show the potential of EPKINLY to serve as an important treatment option for these patients."

"People living with follicular lymphoma are in need of additional options when their cancer returns," said Lee Greenberger, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Today's approval is welcome news for patients, as it provides another tool in the physician arsenal for this difficult-to-treat form of cancer."

FDA approval is based on results from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE® NHL-1 clinical trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of EPKINLY in 127 adult patients with R/R FL who previously received a median of three lines of therapy and with 70% having double refractory disease. Results and safety findings include:

The study results showed an ORR – the study's primary endpoint − of 82%, a complete response (CR) rate of 60% and a partial response (PR) rate of 22%.

At a median follow-up of 14.8 months among responders, more than half of patients who responded to treatment in the study remained responsive to treatment (i.e., median duration of response was not reached).

Safety was evaluated in a total of 213 patients: The safety of EPKINLY at a target dose of 48 mg was evaluated in EPCORE NHL-1, a single-arm study of 127 patients who received a 2-step up dosage schedule. The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were injection site reactions, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), COVID-19, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, musculoskeletal pain, rash, diarrhea, fever, cough, and headache. A separate dose optimization cohort evaluated 86 patients at the recommended 3-step dosage schedule for CRS mitigation. For the first full dose of this 3-step regimen, mandatory hospitalization was not required. There were no grade 3 CRS observed in patients with FL who received EPKINLY with the 3 step-up dosage schedule.



The prescribing information has a Boxed Warning for serious or life-threatening CRS and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Warnings and precautions include infections, cytopenias, and embryo-fetal toxicity. Please see additional Important Safety Information, below.

About the Phase 1/2 EPCORE® NHL-1 Trial

EPCORE® NHL-1 is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab that consists of three parts: a dose escalation part; an expansion part; and an optimization part. The trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL), including FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In the expansion part, additional patients were enrolled to further explore the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab in three cohorts of patients with different types of relapsed/refractory B-NHLs who have limited therapeutic options. This cohort generated pivotal data from patients with FL and DLBCL. The optimization part evaluates the potential for alternative step-up dosing regimens to help further minimize Grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and mitigate Grade ≥3 CRS. The primary endpoint of the expansion part was ORR as assessed by an IRC. Secondary efficacy endpoints included duration of response, complete response rate, duration of complete response, progression-free survival, and time to response as determined by the Lugano criteria. Overall survival, time to next therapy, and rate of minimal residual disease negativity were also evaluated as secondary efficacy endpoints. The primary endpoint of the optimization part was the rate of ≥ Grade 2 CRS events and all grade CRS events from first dose of epcoritamab through 7 days following administration of the second full dose of epcoritamab.

NCCN® Clinical Practice Guidelines

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for "B-Cell Lymphomas" were recently updated (Version 2.2024) to add EPKINLY as a Category 2A, preferred recommendation for third-line and subsequent therapy for patients with FL.

About EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp)

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, or follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment after receiving 2 or more treatments. EPKINLY is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY. It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody® technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.7

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY® in the United States and TEPKINLY® in the European Union) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several countries.

AbbVie will continue to pursue regulatory submissions for epcoritamab across international markets. Both Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy and in combination across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. Please visit clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings—EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be life-threatening and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma should be hospitalized for 24 hours after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on day 15 of cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

In DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma, the most common side effects of EPKINLY include CRS, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, injection site reactions, fever, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, nausea, and diarrhea. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

In follicular lymphoma the most common side effects of EPKINLY include injection site reactions, CRS, COVID-19, tiredness, upper respiratory tract infections, muscle and bone pain, rash, diarrhea, fever, cough, and headache. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results include decreased white blood cells and decreased red blood cells.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Immuno-Oncology, and bi-specific and CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio is comprised of approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

