ABC arbitrage    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/21 11:35:01 am
7.15 EUR   +0.14%
02:15aABC ARBITRAGE : 2020 Interim consolidated financial statements
PU
02:15aABC ARBITRAGE : Interim Results 2020
PU
02:01aABC ARBITRAGE : 2020 Interim Results: 25.7m / 2020 annualized ROE: 32.8%
AQ
ABC arbitrage : 2020 Interim consolidated financial statements

09/22/2020 | 02:15am EDT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30-06-2020

18, rue du Quatre Septembre 75002 Paris - France

Email : abc@abc-arbitrage.com

Internet : www.abc-arbitrage.com

ABC arbitrage Group

ABC arbitrage

Contents

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 > 3

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

> 7

Disclaimer

This first semester report and its constituent parts have been

translated from the original French versions. For the purposes of interpretation, the French originals will take precedence over the English translation.

ABC arbitrageJune 30, 2020 financial report - Page 2 sur 18 As of September 22, 2020, the limited review procedures carried out by the statutory auditors are still in progress.

ABC arbitrage Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - assets

In EUR

Note

June 30, 2020 IFRS

Dec. 31, 2019 IFRS

Intangible assets

3.1

143,223

174,074

Right-of-use assets - IFRS 16

1. / 3.1

1,399,603

1,814,900

Property and equipment

3.1

1,265,613

1,056,705

Work in progress

3.1

-

-

Non-current financial assets

3.2

625,140

619,873

Deferred tax assets

59,220

166,608

Total non-current assets

3,492,799

3,832,161

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3.4

145,455,439

127,363,340

Other accounts receivable

3.6

 12,094,060

7,155,355

Current tax assets

-

214,375

Cash and cash equivalents

12,983,374

7,788,516

Total current assets

170,532,873

142,521,585

TOTAL ASSETS

174,025,672

146,353,746

Balance sheet - liabilities

In EUR

Note

June 30, 2020 IFRS

Dec. 31, 2019 IFRS

Paid-up share capital

936,193

936,193

Additional paid-in capital

47,516,870

47,516,870

Retained earnings

82,405,312

73,109,773

Interim dividend

-

-

Net income

25,678,862

18,339,083

Total equity attributable to equity holders

3.3

156,537,236

139,901,919

Minority interests

-

(180)

Total equity

156,537,236

139,901,739

Provisions

3.7

50,000

50,000

Lease liability - IFRS16

1.

1,715,634

2,241,657

Non-current financial liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

Non-current liabilities

1,765,634

2,291,657

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

3.4

1,306

1,301

Other liabilities

3.6

15,553,420

4,158,540

Taxes payable

168,076

-

Short-term debt

-

509

Total current liabilities

15,722,802

4,160,350

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

174,025,672

146,353,746

ABC arbitrageJune 30, 2020 financial report - Page 3 sur 18 As of September 22, 2020, the limited review procedures carried out by the statutory auditors are still in progress.

Statement of income

In EUR

Note

June 30, 2020 IFRS

June 30, 2019 IFRS

Net gain/loss on financial instruments at fair value through profit

or loss

4.1

33,136,093

11,066,659

Investments service fees

4.2

11,650,030

6,627,142

Other revenues

4.3

176,909

170,224

Administrative expenses

4.4

(2,784,904)

(2,763,349)

Taxes and duties

(409,387)

(312,278)

Payroll costs

4.5

(14,999,217)

(5,623,518)

Depreciation and amortisation expense

(299,592)

(292,189)

Depreciation and amortisation expense - IFRS 16

(466,534)

(453,725)

OPERATING INCOME

26,003,398

8,418,967

Provision expense

4.6

-

35,000

Interest expense - IFRS 16

1.

(11,761)

(14,020)

INCOME BEFORE TAX

25,991,638

8,439,947

Current taxes

4.7

(326,076)

-

Deferred taxes

13,300

30,240

NET INCOME

25,678,862

8,470,187

Attributable to equity holders

25,678,862

8,470,187

Attributable to minority interests

-

-

Number of ordinary shares

58,512,053

58,512,053

Earnings per ordinary share

0.44

0.14

Résultat net dilué par action ordinaire

0.44

0.14

Statement of comprehensive income

In EUR

Note

June 30, 2020 IFRS

June 30, 2019 IFRS

Net income

25,678,862

8,470,187

Change in foreign exchange

-

-

Remeasurement of available-for-sale assets

-

-

Remeasurement of hedging instruments

-

-

Remeasurement of non-current assets

-

-

Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans

-

-

Share of other comprehensive income on equity-accounted

affiliates

-

-

Income tax

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

25,678,862

8,470,187

Attributable to equity holders

25,678,862

8,470,187

Attributable to minority interests

-

-

ABC arbitrageJune 30, 2020 financial report - Page 4 sur 18 As of September 22, 2020, the limited review procedures carried out by the statutory auditors are still in progress.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:14:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 37,2 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2019 18,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net cash 2019 133 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 417 M 489 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 6,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart ABC ARBITRAGE
Duration : Period :
ABC arbitrage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABC ARBITRAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Ceolin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gaëtan Fournier Head-Finance & Compliance Officer
Xavier Chauderlot Non-Executive Director
Jean-François Drouets Independent Director
Sabine Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABC ARBITRAGE6.72%489
BLACKROCK, INC.10.79%84 921
UBS GROUP AG-10.18%43 325
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.51%31 360
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.2.38%29 047
STATE STREET CORPORATION-24.25%21 830
