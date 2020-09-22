ABC arbitrage : 2020 Interim consolidated financial statements
09/22/2020 | 02:15am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30-06-2020
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
ABC arbitrage
ABC arbitrage Consolidated financial statements
Balance sheet - assets
In EUR
Note
June 30, 2020 IFRS
Dec. 31, 2019 IFRS
Intangible assets
3.1
143,223
174,074
Right-of-use assets - IFRS 16
1. / 3.1
1,399,603
1,814,900
Property and equipment
3.1
1,265,613
1,056,705
Work in progress
3.1
-
-
Non-current financial assets
3.2
625,140
619,873
Deferred tax assets
59,220
166,608
Total non-current assets
3,492,799
3,832,161
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3.4
145,455,439
127,363,340
Other accounts receivable
3.6
12,094,060
7,155,355
Current tax assets
-
214,375
Cash and cash equivalents
12,983,374
7,788,516
Total current assets
170,532,873
142,521,585
TOTAL ASSETS
174,025,672
146,353,746
Balance sheet - liabilities
In EUR
Note
June 30, 2020 IFRS
Dec. 31, 2019 IFRS
Paid-up share capital
936,193
936,193
Additional paid-in capital
47,516,870
47,516,870
Retained earnings
82,405,312
73,109,773
Interim dividend
-
-
Net income
25,678,862
18,339,083
Total equity attributable to equity holders
3.3
156,537,236
139,901,919
Minority interests
-
(180)
Total equity
156,537,236
139,901,739
Provisions
3.7
50,000
50,000
Lease liability - IFRS16
1.
1,715,634
2,241,657
Non-current financial liabilities
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
Non-current liabilities
1,765,634
2,291,657
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
3.4
1,306
1,301
Other liabilities
3.6
15,553,420
4,158,540
Taxes payable
168,076
-
Short-term debt
-
509
Total current liabilities
15,722,802
4,160,350
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
174,025,672
146,353,746
ABC arbitrage
Statement of income
In EUR
Note
June 30, 2020 IFRS
June 30, 2019 IFRS
Net gain/loss on financial instruments at fair value through profit
or loss
4.1
33,136,093
11,066,659
Investments service fees
4.2
11,650,030
6,627,142
Other revenues
4.3
176,909
170,224
Administrative expenses
4.4
(2,784,904)
(2,763,349)
Taxes and duties
(409,387)
(312,278)
Payroll costs
4.5
(14,999,217)
(5,623,518)
Depreciation and amortisation expense
(299,592)
(292,189)
Depreciation and amortisation expense - IFRS 16
(466,534)
(453,725)
OPERATING INCOME
26,003,398
8,418,967
Provision expense
4.6
-
35,000
Interest expense - IFRS 16
1.
(11,761)
(14,020)
INCOME BEFORE TAX
25,991,638
8,439,947
Current taxes
4.7
(326,076)
-
Deferred taxes
13,300
30,240
NET INCOME
25,678,862
8,470,187
Attributable to equity holders
25,678,862
8,470,187
Attributable to minority interests
-
-
Number of ordinary shares
58,512,053
58,512,053
Earnings per ordinary share
0.44
0.14
Résultat net dilué par action ordinaire
0.44
0.14
Statement of comprehensive income
In EUR
Note
June 30, 2020 IFRS
June 30, 2019 IFRS
Net income
25,678,862
8,470,187
Change in foreign exchange
-
-
Remeasurement of available-for-sale assets
-
-
Remeasurement of hedging instruments
-
-
Remeasurement of non-current assets
-
-
Actuarial gains and losses on defined benefit plans
-
-
Share of other comprehensive income on equity-accounted
affiliates
-
-
Income tax
-
-
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
25,678,862
8,470,187
Attributable to equity holders
25,678,862
8,470,187
Attributable to minority interests
-
-
ABC arbitrage
