Paris, January 1st 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
- 72,938 shares
- € 83,483.07
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 383
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 388
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,601 shares for € 348,082.55
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,073 shares for € 237,899.10
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 51,410 shares
- € 111,829.43
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 783
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,120
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,924 shares for € 781,516.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 115,527 shares for € 719,846.14
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 28,440 shares
- € 49,007.93
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.comEURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP
Attachment
- 00639600116_ABC ARBITRAGE_Bilan_semestriel_20231231_EN