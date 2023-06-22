(Alliance News) - ABC Company Spa on Thursday announced that the board of directors decided on the issuance of a convertible bond to 2023 with a maximum nominal value of EUR8.1 million and the corresponding capital increase for a maximum nominal value of EUR8.2 million including share premium by issuing a maximum of 2.4 million class A shares.

In addition, the company has approved a capital increase in one or more tranches in one or more tranches for a maximum nominal amount of EUR12,120.00 by issuing a maximum of 1.2 million new category B shares, functional to maintain the ratio of A Shares to B Shares in accordance with ABC Company's bylaws.

The convertible bond will be divided into 1,600 bonds with a par value of EUR5,100.00 each.

ABC is flat at EUR3.40 per share.

