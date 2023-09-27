(Alliance News) - ABC Company Spa on Wednesday announced that it has approved its first consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, showing

revenues of about EUR135,000, financial income of about EUR159,000 and a loss of EUR230,000, an improvement from a loss reported in the unconsolidated financial report as of June 30, 2022 of EUR438,000.

The company records a NAV per A Share as of June 30 of EUR3.32.

ABC's subsidiaries included in the scope of consolidation are ABC Medtech Srl, a vehicle dedicated to the investment in Lipogems International Spa, and ABC Meccanica Srl, a vehicle dedicated to the investment in Serinex Srl.

The board approved the capital increase of up to EUR60,000 for a maximum consideration of EUR13.6 million through the issuance of up to 4.0 million new A shares and up to 2.0 million B shares.

In addition, the board decided to change the term of the "ABC Company Convertible Bond Loan - 2.00% 2023 subject to relevant transaction" decided at the June 22 meeting from 5 months to 6 months.

Finally, the board of directors resolved to grant certain powers to director Marco Ruini, who assumes the role of managing partner of the company.

ABC Company on Wednesday closed flat at EUR3.70 per share.

