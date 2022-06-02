ABC Mart : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023
06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
2022/6/2
ABC-MART, INC.
Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023
*** ゛ABC-MART゛ Sales Summary fiscal period from MAR 1, 2022 to FEB 28, 2023
( % change compare with lasｔ year )
(％)
2022
MAR
APR
MAY
1Q
JUN
JUL
AUG
2Q
1st Half
Sales
4.1
12.9
10.1
8.8
Existing Stores
Number of Customers
0.2
7.7
3.9
3.8
Sales per customer
3.9
4.9
6.0
4.9
Sales
5.3
18.9
27.2
16.7
All Stores
Number of Customers
1.1
13.0
21.1
11.5
Sales per customer
4.1
5.2
5.0
4.7
2023
SEP
OCT
NOV
3Q
DEC
JAN
FEB
4Q
2nd Half
Full Year
Sales
Existing Stores
Number of Customers
Sales per customer
Sales
All Stores
Number of Customers
Sales per customer
Sales Report for FY 2022
(％)
2021
MAR
APR
MAY
1Q
JUN
JUL
AUG
2Q
1st Half
Sales
Existing Stores
16.3
65.2
7.3
22.4
-15.6
9.2
-4.3
-3.6
5.6
All Stores
19.4
162.0
45.8
56.8
-16.8
11.0
-3.6
-3.7
20.6
2022
SEP
OCT
NOV
3Q
DEC
JAN
FEB
4Q
2nd Half
Full Year
Sales
Existing Stores
-4.8
3.1
-0.9
-0.6
14.1
12.8
-8.3
7.9
3.7
4.5
All Stores
-5.1
4.0
-0.3
-0.3
14.5
13.5
-7.9
8.4
4.0
11.7
Sales Summary
In May, Saturday was one day less than the day of the week. In addition to local tourist destinations,
the number of people visiting major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka is increasing, and sales have been very strong, especially in fashion buildings, shopping centers, and outlet stores.
By product, sales of kid's shoes and leather casual shoes were strong due to demand for leisure activities such as athletic meet and leisure. In addition, due to the rise in temperature, sales of sandals were strong. All stores sales grew 27.2% to a year ago in this month.
Existing stores sales also showed a year on year growth of 10.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. *Please see the above for the results of the 1st Quarter.