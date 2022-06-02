Log in
    2670   JP3152740001

ABC-MART,INC.

(2670)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
5510.00 JPY   +0.55%
02:32aABC MART : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023
PU
05/10ABC-Mart's Sales Growth Accelerates in April
MT
04/13ABC MART : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
ABC Mart : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
2022/6/2

ABC-MART, INC.

Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

*** ABC-MART Sales Summary fiscal period from MAR 1, 2022 to FEB 28, 2023

( % change compare with las year )

()

2022

MAR

APR

MAY

1Q

JUN

JUL

AUG

2Q

1st Half

Sales

4.1

12.9

10.1

8.8

Existing Stores

Number of Customers

0.2

7.7

3.9

3.8

Sales per customer

3.9

4.9

6.0

4.9

Sales

5.3

18.9

27.2

16.7

All Stores

Number of Customers

1.1

13.0

21.1

11.5

Sales per customer

4.1

5.2

5.0

4.7

2023

SEP

OCT

NOV

3Q

DEC

JAN

FEB

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

Sales

Existing Stores

Number of Customers

Sales per customer

Sales

All Stores

Number of Customers

Sales per customer

Sales Report for FY 2022

()

2021

MAR

APR

MAY

1Q

JUN

JUL

AUG

2Q

1st Half

Sales

Existing Stores

16.3

65.2

7.3

22.4

-15.6

9.2

-4.3

-3.6

5.6

All Stores

19.4

162.0

45.8

56.8

-16.8

11.0

-3.6

-3.7

20.6

2022

SEP

OCT

NOV

3Q

DEC

JAN

FEB

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

Sales

Existing Stores

-4.8

3.1

-0.9

-0.6

14.1

12.8

-8.3

7.9

3.7

4.5

All Stores

-5.1

4.0

-0.3

-0.3

14.5

13.5

-7.9

8.4

4.0

11.7

  • Sales Summary

In May, Saturday was one day less than the day of the week. In addition to local tourist destinations,

the number of people visiting major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka is increasing, and sales have been very strong, especially in fashion buildings, shopping centers, and outlet stores.

By product, sales of kid's shoes and leather casual shoes were strong due to demand for leisure activities such as athletic meet and leisure. In addition, due to the rise in temperature, sales of sandals were strong. All stores sales grew 27.2% to a year ago in this month.

Existing stores sales also showed a year on year growth of 10.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. *Please see the above for the results of the 1st Quarter.

Store Openings and Closings

Opened:

1

store

Closed:

1

store

Number of stores:

1,070

stores

Disclaimer

ABC-MART Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
