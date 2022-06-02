ABC Mart : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023

2022/6/2

ABC-MART, INC. Monthly Sales Report for May 2022, FY 2023 *** ゛ABC-MART゛ Sales Summary fiscal period from MAR 1, 2022 to FEB 28, 2023 ( % change compare with lasｔ year ) (％) 2022 MAR APR MAY 1Q JUN JUL AUG 2Q 1st Half Sales 4.1 12.9 10.1 8.8 Existing Stores Number of Customers 0.2 7.7 3.9 3.8 Sales per customer 3.9 4.9 6.0 4.9 Sales 5.3 18.9 27.2 16.7 All Stores Number of Customers 1.1 13.0 21.1 11.5 Sales per customer 4.1 5.2 5.0 4.7 2023 SEP OCT NOV 3Q DEC JAN FEB 4Q 2nd Half Full Year Sales Existing Stores Number of Customers Sales per customer Sales All Stores Number of Customers Sales per customer Sales Report for FY 2022 (％) 2021 MAR APR MAY 1Q JUN JUL AUG 2Q 1st Half Sales Existing Stores 16.3 65.2 7.3 22.4 -15.6 9.2 -4.3 -3.6 5.6 All Stores 19.4 162.0 45.8 56.8 -16.8 11.0 -3.6 -3.7 20.6 2022 SEP OCT NOV 3Q DEC JAN FEB 4Q 2nd Half Full Year Sales Existing Stores -4.8 3.1 -0.9 -0.6 14.1 12.8 -8.3 7.9 3.7 4.5 All Stores -5.1 4.0 -0.3 -0.3 14.5 13.5 -7.9 8.4 4.0 11.7

Sales Summary

In May, Saturday was one day less than the day of the week. In addition to local tourist destinations,

the number of people visiting major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka is increasing, and sales have been very strong, especially in fashion buildings, shopping centers, and outlet stores.

By product, sales of kid's shoes and leather casual shoes were strong due to demand for leisure activities such as athletic meet and leisure. In addition, due to the rise in temperature, sales of sandals were strong. All stores sales grew 27.2% to a year ago in this month.

Existing stores sales also showed a year on year growth of 10.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. *Please see the above for the results of the 1st Quarter.