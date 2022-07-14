Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ABC-Mart,Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2670   JP3152740001

ABC-MART,INC.

(2670)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:20 2022-07-14 am EDT
5790.00 JPY   +0.35%
07/06ABC-Mart's Sales Growth Slows Down in June
MT
07/05ABC-Mart Inc. Announces Sales Results for the Month of June 2022
CI
06/02ABC-Mart's Sales Growth Quickens in May
MT
Summary 
Summary

ABC Mart : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Q1 FY2023) (Based on Japanese GAAP)

07/14/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Q1 FY2023)

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 13, 2022

Company name:

ABC-MART, INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2670

URL

https://www.abc-mart.co.jp/ir/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Minoru Noguchi

Inquiries:

Director, Corporate Planning Office Manager Jo Kojima

TEL

03-3476-5452

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended May 31, 2022

69,171

10.5

10,533

26.8

10,763

24.4

7,017

30.6

Three months ended May 31, 2021

62,625

43.6

8,305

255.7

8,653

211.4

5,373

407.7

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended May 2022 11,610 million yen (24.0%)

Three months ended May 2021

9,366 million yen (883.2%)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 31, 2022

85.02

-

Three months ended May 31, 2021

65.10

-

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement

No.29, revised on March 31, 2020), etc.

from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2022

331,827

289,475

86.7

3,486.43

As of February 28, 2022

317,720

284,881

89.2

3,432.30

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity:

As of May 31, 2022

287,766 million yen

As of February 28, 2022

283,298 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2022

-

85.00

-

85.00

170.00

Year ending February 28, 2023

-

Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

85.00

-

85.00

170.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently:

No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

132,200

9.0

15,900

11.1

16,000

8.4

10,500

0.4

127.21

August 31, 2022

Full year

271,700

11.4

32,000

16.6

32,200

13.9

20,900

20.2

253.21

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: No

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

82,539,646

shares

As of February 28, 2022

82,539,646

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

506

shares

As of February 28, 2022

472

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended May 31, 2022

82,539,160

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021

82,539,176

shares

THIS QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS STATEMENT IS EXEMPT FROM THE QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER SPECIAL ITEMS

The forecast for the year ending February 28, 2023 is based on ABC-MART, INC.'s hypotheses, plans and estimates at the date of publication. It is possible that some uncertain factors will cause the Company's future performance to differ significantly from the contents of forecast.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

141,767

136,973

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,091

14,477

Securities

10,181

11,314

Inventories

59,847

67,969

Other

4,180

8,244

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(145)

(157)

Total current assets

226,923

238,821

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

34,711

35,571

Accumulated depreciation

(19,233)

(19,340)

Buildings and structures, net

15,478

16,231

Tools, furniture and fixtures

17,116

17,763

Accumulated depreciation

(12,757)

(13,366)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

4,359

4,397

Land

19,198

19,253

Construction in progress

293

308

Other

438

432

Accumulated depreciation

(394)

(389)

Other, net

44

42

Total property, plant and equipment

39,373

40,232

Intangible assets

Trademark right

393

300

Goodwill

509

322

Other

3,935

4,133

Total intangible assets

4,837

4,756

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

14,567

15,970

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

609

804

Long-term loans receivable

1,450

1,388

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

25,960

26,682

Retirement benefit asset

1

8

Deferred tax assets

3,416

2,587

Other

596

592

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(16)

(17)

Total investments and other assets

46,585

48,016

Total non-current assets

90,796

93,005

Total assets

317,720

331,827

3

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2022

As of May 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

13,161

19,880

Short-term borrowings

1,350

2,056

Income taxes payable

4,884

3,940

Contract liabilities

-

665

Provision for bonuses

984

1,724

Provisions

226

204

Asset retirement obligations

205

10

Notes payable - facilities

933

1,277

Other

9,521

10,806

Total current liabilities

31,268

40,565

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

313

501

Asset retirement obligations

345

556

Other

911

727

Total non-current liabilities

1,570

1,785

Total liabilities

32,838

42,351

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

19,972

19,972

Capital surplus

24,043

24,043

Retained earnings

228,162

228,164

Treasury shares

(2)

(2)

Total shareholders' equity

272,176

272,177

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,991

3,926

Foreign currency translation adjustment

9,131

11,662

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

11,122

15,588

Non-controlling interests

1,582

1,709

Total net assets

284,881

289,475

Total liabilities and net assets

317,720

331,827

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Net sales

62,625

69,171

Cost of sales

29,601

32,365

Gross profit

33,024

36,806

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Packing and transportation costs

964

974

Advertising expenses

1,701

1,490

Storage costs

752

688

Remuneration, salaries and allowances for directors (and other

6,499

6,848

officers)

Bonuses

0

0

Provision for bonuses

777

778

Retirement benefit expenses

193

233

Legal and other welfare expenses

951

1,065

Rent expenses on land and buildings

6,692

7,443

Depreciation

1,273

1,354

Utilities expenses

461

562

Commission expenses

1,724

1,975

Taxes and dues

401

393

Amortization of goodwill

190

209

Other

2,135

2,253

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

24,719

26,273

Operating profit

8,305

10,533

Non-operating income

Interest income

18

27

Dividend income

25

66

Foreign exchange gains

108

-

Rent Income for house

266

236

Advertising medium income

8

8

Other

76

44

Total non-operating income

503

382

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

1

Foreign exchange losses

-

5

Rental expenses

144

108

Other

10

36

Total non-operating expenses

154

152

Ordinary profit

8,653

10,763

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC-MART Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 274 B 1 998 M 1 998 M
Net income 2023 23 174 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2023 134 B 974 M 974 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 476 B 3 468 M 3 468 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 974
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ABC-MART,INC.
Duration : Period :
ABC-Mart,Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABC-MART,INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 770,00 JPY
Average target price 6 088,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Minoru Noguchi Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Jo Kojima Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & Logistics
Tadashi Matsuoka Independent Outside Director
Taio Sugahara Independent Outside Director
Kou Toyoda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABC-MART,INC.15.82%3 468
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-45.14%2 017
CALERES, INC.16.27%969
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-9.22%908
CCC S.A.-56.25%530
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-45.31%492