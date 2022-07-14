ABC Mart : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022(Q1 FY2023) (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Director, Corporate Planning Office Manager Jo Kojima
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended May 31, 2022
69,171
10.5
10,533
26.8
10,763
24.4
7,017
30.6
Three months ended May 31, 2021
62,625
43.6
8,305
255.7
8,653
211.4
5,373
407.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended May 2022 11,610 million yen (24.0%)
Three months ended May 2021
9,366 million yen (883.2%)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended May 31, 2022
85.02
-
Three months ended May 31, 2021
65.10
-
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement
No.29, revised on March 31, 2020), etc.
from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2022
331,827
289,475
86.7
3,486.43
As of February 28, 2022
317,720
284,881
89.2
3,432.30
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity:
As of May 31, 2022
287,766 million yen
As of February 28, 2022
283,298 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 28, 2022
-
85.00
-
85.00
170.00
Year ending February 28, 2023
-
Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)
85.00
-
85.00
170.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently:
No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
132,200
9.0
15,900
11.1
16,000
8.4
10,500
0.4
127.21
August 31, 2022
Full year
271,700
11.4
32,000
16.6
32,200
13.9
20,900
20.2
253.21
(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: No
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
82,539,646
shares
As of February 28, 2022
82,539,646
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
506
shares
As of February 28, 2022
472
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended May 31, 2022
82,539,160
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021
82,539,176
shares
THIS QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS STATEMENT IS EXEMPT FROM THE QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER SPECIAL ITEMS
The forecast for the year ending February 28, 2023 is based on ABC-MART, INC.'s hypotheses, plans and estimates at the date of publication. It is possible that some uncertain factors will cause the Company's future performance to differ significantly from the contents of forecast.
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
141,767
136,973
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
11,091
14,477
Securities
10,181
11,314
Inventories
59,847
67,969
Other
4,180
8,244
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(145)
(157)
Total current assets
226,923
238,821
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
34,711
35,571
Accumulated depreciation
(19,233)
(19,340)
Buildings and structures, net
15,478
16,231
Tools, furniture and fixtures
17,116
17,763
Accumulated depreciation
(12,757)
(13,366)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
4,359
4,397
Land
19,198
19,253
Construction in progress
293
308
Other
438
432
Accumulated depreciation
(394)
(389)
Other, net
44
42
Total property, plant and equipment
39,373
40,232
Intangible assets
Trademark right
393
300
Goodwill
509
322
Other
3,935
4,133
Total intangible assets
4,837
4,756
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
14,567
15,970
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
609
804
Long-term loans receivable
1,450
1,388
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
25,960
26,682
Retirement benefit asset
1
8
Deferred tax assets
3,416
2,587
Other
596
592
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(16)
(17)
Total investments and other assets
46,585
48,016
Total non-current assets
90,796
93,005
Total assets
317,720
331,827
3
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
13,161
19,880
Short-term borrowings
1,350
2,056
Income taxes payable
4,884
3,940
Contract liabilities
-
665
Provision for bonuses
984
1,724
Provisions
226
204
Asset retirement obligations
205
10
Notes payable - facilities
933
1,277
Other
9,521
10,806
Total current liabilities
31,268
40,565
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
313
501
Asset retirement obligations
345
556
Other
911
727
Total non-current liabilities
1,570
1,785
Total liabilities
32,838
42,351
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
19,972
19,972
Capital surplus
24,043
24,043
Retained earnings
228,162
228,164
Treasury shares
(2)
(2)
Total shareholders' equity
272,176
272,177
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,991
3,926
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,131
11,662
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
11,122
15,588
Non-controlling interests
1,582
1,709
Total net assets
284,881
289,475
Total liabilities and net assets
317,720
331,827
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Net sales
62,625
69,171
Cost of sales
29,601
32,365
Gross profit
33,024
36,806
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Packing and transportation costs
964
974
Advertising expenses
1,701
1,490
Storage costs
752
688
Remuneration, salaries and allowances for directors (and other
6,499
6,848
officers)
Bonuses
0
0
Provision for bonuses
777
778
Retirement benefit expenses
193
233
Legal and other welfare expenses
951
1,065
Rent expenses on land and buildings
6,692
7,443
Depreciation
1,273
1,354
Utilities expenses
461
562
Commission expenses
1,724
1,975
Taxes and dues
401
393
Amortization of goodwill
190
209
Other
2,135
2,253
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
24,719
26,273
Operating profit
8,305
10,533
Non-operating income
Interest income
18
27
Dividend income
25
66
Foreign exchange gains
108
-
Rent Income for house
266
236
Advertising medium income
8
8
Other
76
44
Total non-operating income
503
382
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
1
Foreign exchange losses
-
5
Rental expenses
144
108
Other
10
36
Total non-operating expenses
154
152
Ordinary profit
8,653
10,763
5
