ABC TRANSPORT PLC
PROJECTED QUARTERLY CASH FLOW
QUARTER: SECOND QUARTER, 2024.
FROM:
APRIL , 2024.
TO:
JUNE , 2024.
N'000
Turnover/Revenue
1,276,480
Cost of Sales
(865,950)
Gross Profit
410,530
Marketing , Distribution & Admin expenses
(272,209)
Other Income
31,689
Interest Income
0
Interest Payable & Similar charges
(109,958)
Profit/Loss before Tax
60,052
Forecast Taxation
(24,021)
Profit/(Loss) After Taxation
36,031
Cash From Operating Activities
1,308,169
Operating
Activities Cashoutflows
(1,138,159)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
170,010
Cashflow from Investing Activities
(122,500)
Cashflow from Financing Activities
(263,474)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
(215,964)
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
43,011
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
(172,953)
