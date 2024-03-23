ABC TRANSPORT PLC

PROJECTED QUARTERLY CASH FLOW

QUARTER: SECOND QUARTER, 2024.

FROM:

APRIL , 2024.

TO:

JUNE , 2024.

N'000

Turnover/Revenue

1,276,480

Cost of Sales

(865,950)

Gross Profit

410,530

Marketing , Distribution & Admin expenses

(272,209)

Other Income

31,689

Interest Income

0

Interest Payable & Similar charges

(109,958)

Profit/Loss before Tax

60,052

Forecast Taxation

(24,021)

Profit/(Loss) After Taxation

36,031

Cash From Operating Activities

1,308,169

Operating

Activities Cashoutflows

(1,138,159)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

170,010

Cashflow from Investing Activities

(122,500)

Cashflow from Financing Activities

(263,474)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

(215,964)

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

43,011

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

(172,953)

