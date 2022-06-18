Log in
    ABCTRANS   NGABCTRANS01

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

(ABCTRANS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
0.3100 NGN    0.00%
06:34aABC TRANSPORT : Earnings forecast
PU
04/30ABC TRANSPORT : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31ABC TRANSPORT : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABC TRANSPORT : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/18/2022 | 06:34am EDT
ABC TRANSPORT PLC

PROJECTED QUARTERLY CASH FLOW

QUARTER: THIRD QUARTER, 2022.

FROM:

July , 2022.

TO:

September , 2022.

N'000

Turnover/Revenue

1.325.452

Cost of Sales

-994.799

Gross Profit

330.653

Marketing , Distribution & Admin expenses

-269.754

Other Income

13.884

Interest Income

0

Interest Payable & Similar charges

-40.542

Profit/Loss before Tax

34.241

Forecast Taxation

-13.696

Profit/(Loss) After Taxation

20.545

Cash From Operating Activities

1.336.995

Operating

Activities Cashoutflows

-1.381.461

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

-44.466

Cashflow from Investing Activities

-81.624

Cashflow from Financing Activities

157.179

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Cash & Cash Equivalents

31.089

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

-32.873

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

-1.785

page 6

Disclaimer

ABC Transport plc published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 10:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 570 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2021 -153 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net Debt 2021 925 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 514 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 170
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ABC TRANSPORT PLC
Duration : Period :
ABC Transport Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Nneji Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rex Okoro Director, Executive Director-Finance
Olumide Obayomi Non-Executive Director
Lady Nkechi Nwogu Manager-People
John Okoro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABC TRANSPORT PLC0.00%1
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.75%32 111
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY0.46%22 443
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-5.15%18 724
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.58%8 534
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-22.44%7 766