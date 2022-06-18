|
ABC TRANSPORT : EARNINGS FORECAST
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
PROJECTED QUARTERLY CASH FLOW
QUARTER: THIRD QUARTER, 2022.
FROM:
July , 2022.
TO:
September , 2022.
Turnover/Revenue
1.325.452
Cost of Sales
-994.799
Gross Profit
330.653
Marketing , Distribution & Admin expenses
-269.754
Other Income
13.884
Interest Income
0
Interest Payable & Similar charges
-40.542
Profit/Loss before Tax
34.241
Forecast Taxation
-13.696
Profit/(Loss) After Taxation
20.545
Cash From Operating Activities
1.336.995
Operating
Activities Cashoutflows
-1.381.461
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
-44.466
Cashflow from Investing Activities
-81.624
Cashflow from Financing Activities
157.179
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Cash & Cash Equivalents
31.089
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
-32.873
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
-1.785
Disclaimer
ABC Transport plc published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 10:33:04 UTC.
|Sales 2021
6 570 M
|Net income 2021
-153 M
|Net Debt 2021
925 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|Yield 2021
|Capitalization
514 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|EV / Sales 2021
|Nbr of Employees
|Free-Float
