  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  ABC Transport Plc
  News
  Summary
    ABCTRANS   NGABCTRANS01

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

(ABCTRANS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
0.3100 NGN    0.00%
02:17pABC TRANSPORT : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31ABC TRANSPORT : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/28ABC TRANSPORT : Outcome of board of directors meeting
PU
ABC TRANSPORT : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/30/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
ABC TRANSPORT PLC

RC No 219970

Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Tel:083-300667, 083-300668 0805-3002000, 083-9600958e-mail-info@abctransport.com

Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;

John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF

FINANCIAL POSITION 2

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW 3

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 4

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 1

5 -6

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 2-9 7-8

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 10-14 9

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 15-16 10

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 17

11-12

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 18-21

13

SEGMENT REPORT 14-15

DISCLOSURES 1-17 16-20

ABC TRANSPOER PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

=N=000

=N=000

=N=000

=N=000

1,868,767

1,354,911

1,155,438

1,097,384

(1,563,132)

(1,084,676)

(976,790)

(939,962)

305,635

270,236

178,648

157,422

(361,920)

(315,711)

(276,847)

(253,195)

16,378

21,426

14,299

18,119

66

606

0

56

231

231

78,432

16,357

63,555

1,306

(44,932)

(41,172)

(29,587)

(35,615)

(6,111)

(48,257)

(49,701)

(111,906)

(45,758)

(24,817)

(22,763)

(274)

(51,869)

(73,075)

(72,464)

(112,181)

(68,678)

(99,297)

(72,464)

(112,181)

16,810

26,224

(51,869)

(73,073)

(72,464)

(112,181)

Foreign exchange translation reserve, net of tax

20,080

(52)

Net actuarial gains/(losses) on defined

benefit plans

foreign exchange gains/(losses) transferred

to the income statement

others

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

20,080

(52)

(31,789)

(73,125)

(72,464)

(112,181)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders

(48,799)

(99,349)

(72,464)

(112,181)

Non-controlling interests

17,010

26,224

(31,789)

(73,125)

(72,464)

(112,181)

Basic earnings per share(kobo)

(3.13)

(4.41)

(4.37)

(6.77)

Diluted earnings per share(kobo)

(3.13)

(4.41)

(4.37)

(6.77)

1

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Note

Revenue 14

Cost of sales 16 Gross profit

Admistrative expenses 17

Other operating income 15

Interest income 18 FVTPL income from investments

Impairment losses

-

Other gains and losses 19

Financing costs 20

Profit before taxation

Income tax expenses(provision) 11 Profit from continuing operations

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Note

Non-current assets

Deferred tax assets Right of use assets Goodwill

Other Intangible assets 12

Property, plant and equipment 1 Investment in subsidiaries

Other investments Financial Assets-FVTPL Finance lease receivables

Current assets

Inventory 2 Finance lease receivables

Trade and other receivables 4

Other current assets 5

Cash and cash equivalents 6 Current tax assets

Non-current assets HFS 3

Total assets

Equity

Issued share capital Share premium General reserve Accumulated OCI

Total equity shareholders' funds 0 Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Non -current liabilities

Long-term borrowings 10a Finance lease obligations

Post employment benefits-Defined 13

Provisions 9 Deferred tax liability

Current liabilities Deferred tax

Short term borrowings 10b Finance lease obligations

Post employment benefits-Defined contribuCurrent taxation liabilities Trade and other payables Deferred income

Bank overdraft

Total equity and liabilities

GROUP 2022 =N=000 59,864

GROUP 2021 =N=000

31-12-21 GROUP 2021 =N=000

59,864 60,543

41,700 43,785

29,627 2,930,589

17,456 26,718

3,175,568

Company 2022 =N=000

Company 2021 =N=000

59,864 59,864

29,391 17,056

3,014,527 2,061,679 2,515,946 41,470 41,470

1,845 16,593

1,845 19,798

1,845 16,362

1,845 1,845 16,593 15,564

3,080,218

3,274,530

3,163,780

920,413 569 556,397 1,359,541 384,866 1,776 3,223,563

849,521 335,362

761,815 234,830 229,336 569

319,225

642,835 1,459,345

2,210,842

2,651,744

284,833 227,903 309,652 235,452

481,138 375,448 133,153 89,228 1,722 1,776

2,310,579

3,223,563 6,303,781

2,917,609 2,917,609

  • 963,037 781,920

    2,310,579 5,585,109

    • 6,081,389 3,173,879

  • 963,037 781,920

3,433,664

828,850 558,916 (839,156) 47,141 595,751 431,485 1,027,236

828,850 575,391 (716,615) 25,057

828,850 558,916 (770,478) 27,262

  • 828,850 828,850

  • 558,916 575,391

(874,244) 18,188

(650,194) 18,188

712,682 644,550 376,066 414,475

1,088,748

  • 1,059,025 531,710 772,235

  • 531,710 772,235

    205,053

    416,919 224,384

    28,515 168,147

    156,773 214,092 171,733 155,053 212,894

    74,178 27,695 463,699

    833,984

    11

    302,965 466,074

    • 7 2,707,924

    71,414 78,713 27,695 27,695 730,120 502,525

    74,178 77,134

    257,746 458,175

    730,037

    753,218 295,653 361,302 2,661,273 125,800

    479,733 609,149

    278,927

    205,052

    302,965 278,927 166,503 24,303

    8

    54,277 447,621 4,812,846 6,303,781

    2,339,024

    195,535 3,766,241 5,585,109

    17,665

    • 322,595 248,991

    1,160,407 25,824

    1,077,673 17,665 195,535

    4,519,841 6,081,391

    • 2,384,423 2,203,253

    • 3,173,879 3,433,664

    The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

    Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771

    Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350

    The accompany notes and statement of significant policies form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 2

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations Interest paid

Net cash inflow(outflow) from investing activitie (156,402)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issue of shares

Borrowings/leases-Additions 245,301

Repayment of borrowings/Leases (183,866)

Repayment of finance Lease obligations

Finance Charges/Leases (44,932)

Dividends paid to the company's shareholders

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

Net cash inflow(outflow) from financing activitie

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash

(109,239)

(788)

7,000

0

606

(102,421)

669,660

(110,917)

(41,172)

517,571

equivalents (115,608)

(17,013)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1/1/21 52,853

302,615

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash eqvts

285,602

24,291

Income tax paid

Net cash inflow(outflow) from operating activiti Cash flow from investing activities:

Investments in financial assets

Purchase of Property,plant and equipment (133,086)

2022 =N=000

24,291

Purchase of Intangible assets (23,382) investment property

Available-for-sale financial assets Held-to-maturity investments

Sale of property, plant and equipment/Assets Held-

for-Sale 0 other movement in PPE

Sale of available-for-sale financial assets Dividends received

Interest received 66 Cash received from Investment in finance leases

Cash and cash equivalents at 31/03/21

(62,755)

16,502

GROUP

2021

=N=000

(432,164)

130,654

(40,346)

(432,164)

130,654

(40,346)

(26,014)

(104,598)

(23,382)

(388)

7,000

0

0

56

(49,396)

(97,930)

300,000

(45,132)

(110,917)

(29,587)

(35,615)

(74,719)

153,468

6,539

15,193

(122,377)

(121,500)

(115,838)

(106,307)

COMPANY 2022 2021 =N=000 =N=000

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC Transport plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 18:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 514 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 170
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Nneji Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rex Okoro Director, Executive Director-Finance
Olumide Obayomi Non-Executive Director
Lady Nkechi Nwogu Manager-People
John Okoro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABC TRANSPORT PLC0.00%1
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 032
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY6.94%24 882
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-3.59%19 819
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.29.08%13 328
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY0.71%9 106