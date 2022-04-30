|
ABC TRANSPORT : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
RC No 219970
Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
Tel:083-300667, 083-300668 0805-3002000, 083-9600958e-mail-info@abctransport.com
Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;
John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION 2
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW 3
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 4
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 1
5 -6
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 2-9 7-8
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 10-14 9
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 15-16 10
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 17
11-12
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 18-21
13
SEGMENT REPORT 14-15
DISCLOSURES 1-17 16-20
ABC TRANSPOER PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
|
Group
|
Group
|
Company
|
Company
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
=N=000
|
=N=000
|
=N=000
|
=N=000
|
1,868,767
|
1,354,911
|
1,155,438
|
1,097,384
|
(1,563,132)
|
(1,084,676)
|
(976,790)
|
(939,962)
|
305,635
|
270,236
|
178,648
|
157,422
|
(361,920)
|
(315,711)
|
(276,847)
|
(253,195)
|
16,378
|
21,426
|
14,299
|
18,119
|
66
|
606
|
0
|
56
|
231
|
231
|
78,432
|
16,357
|
63,555
|
1,306
|
(44,932)
|
(41,172)
|
(29,587)
|
(35,615)
|
(6,111)
|
(48,257)
|
(49,701)
|
(111,906)
|
(45,758)
|
(24,817)
|
(22,763)
|
(274)
|
(51,869)
|
(73,075)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
(68,678)
|
(99,297)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
16,810
|
26,224
|
(51,869)
|
(73,073)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
Foreign exchange translation reserve, net of tax
|
20,080
|
(52)
|
Net actuarial gains/(losses) on defined
|
benefit plans
|
foreign exchange gains/(losses) transferred
|
to the income statement
|
others
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
20,080
|
(52)
|
(31,789)
|
(73,125)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
(48,799)
|
(99,349)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
17,010
|
26,224
|
(31,789)
|
(73,125)
|
(72,464)
|
(112,181)
|
Basic earnings per share(kobo)
|
(3.13)
|
(4.41)
|
(4.37)
|
(6.77)
|
Diluted earnings per share(kobo)
|
(3.13)
|
(4.41)
|
(4.37)
|
(6.77)
|
1
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Note
Revenue 14
Cost of sales 16 Gross profit
Admistrative expenses 17
Other operating income 15
Interest income 18 FVTPL income from investments
Impairment losses
-
Other gains and losses 19
Financing costs 20
Profit before taxation
Income tax expenses(provision) 11 Profit from continuing operations
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Note
Non-current assets
Deferred tax assets Right of use assets Goodwill
Other Intangible assets 12
Property, plant and equipment 1 Investment in subsidiaries
Other investments Financial Assets-FVTPL Finance lease receivables
Current assets
Inventory 2 Finance lease receivables
Trade and other receivables 4
Other current assets 5
Cash and cash equivalents 6 Current tax assets
Non-current assets HFS 3
Total assets
Equity
Issued share capital Share premium General reserve Accumulated OCI
Total equity shareholders' funds 0 Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Non -current liabilities
Long-term borrowings 10a Finance lease obligations
Post employment benefits-Defined 13
Provisions 9 Deferred tax liability
Current liabilities Deferred tax
Short term borrowings 10b Finance lease obligations
Post employment benefits-Defined contribuCurrent taxation liabilities Trade and other payables Deferred income
Bank overdraft
Total equity and liabilities
GROUP 2022 =N=000 59,864
GROUP 2021 =N=000
31-12-21 GROUP 2021 =N=000
59,864 60,543
41,700 43,785
29,627 2,930,589
17,456 26,718
3,175,568
Company 2022 =N=000
Company 2021 =N=000
59,864 59,864
29,391 17,056
3,014,527 2,061,679 2,515,946 41,470 41,470
1,845 16,593
1,845 19,798
1,845 16,362
1,845 1,845 16,593 15,564
3,080,218
3,274,530
3,163,780
920,413 569 556,397 1,359,541 384,866 1,776 3,223,563
849,521 335,362
761,815 234,830 229,336 569
319,225
642,835 1,459,345
2,210,842
2,651,744
284,833 227,903 309,652 235,452
481,138 375,448 133,153 89,228 1,722 1,776
2,310,579
3,223,563 6,303,781
2,917,609 2,917,609
-
963,037 781,920
2,310,579 5,585,109
-
963,037 781,920
3,433,664
828,850 558,916 (839,156) 47,141 595,751 431,485 1,027,236
828,850 575,391 (716,615) 25,057
828,850 558,916 (770,478) 27,262
-
828,850 828,850
-
558,916 575,391
(874,244) 18,188
(650,194) 18,188
712,682 644,550 376,066 414,475
1,088,748
-
1,059,025 531,710 772,235
-
531,710 772,235
205,053
416,919 224,384
28,515 168,147
156,773 214,092 171,733 155,053 212,894
74,178 27,695 463,699
833,984
11
302,965 466,074
71,414 78,713 27,695 27,695 730,120 502,525
74,178 77,134
257,746 458,175
730,037
753,218 295,653 361,302 2,661,273 125,800
479,733 609,149
278,927
205,052
302,965 278,927 166,503 24,303
8
54,277 447,621 4,812,846 6,303,781
2,339,024
195,535 3,766,241 5,585,109
17,665
1,160,407 25,824
1,077,673 17,665 195,535
4,519,841 6,081,391
-
2,384,423 2,203,253
-
3,173,879 3,433,664
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th April 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771
Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350
The accompany notes and statement of significant policies form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 2
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations Interest paid
|
|
|
Net cash inflow(outflow) from investing activitie (156,402)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Issue of shares
|
Borrowings/leases-Additions 245,301
|
Repayment of borrowings/Leases (183,866)
|
Repayment of finance Lease obligations
|
Finance Charges/Leases (44,932)
|
Dividends paid to the company's shareholders
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow(outflow) from financing activitie
|
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash
|
|
|
(109,239)
|
(788)
|
7,000
|
0
|
606
|
(102,421)
|
669,660
|
(110,917)
|
(41,172)
|
517,571
|
equivalents (115,608)
|
(17,013)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1/1/21 52,853
|
302,615
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash eqvts
|
285,602
24,291
Income tax paid
Net cash inflow(outflow) from operating activiti Cash flow from investing activities:
Investments in financial assets
Purchase of Property,plant and equipment (133,086)
2022 =N=000
24,291
Purchase of Intangible assets (23,382) investment property
Available-for-sale financial assets Held-to-maturity investments
Sale of property, plant and equipment/Assets Held-
for-Sale 0 other movement in PPE
Sale of available-for-sale financial assets Dividends received
Interest received 66 Cash received from Investment in finance leases
Cash and cash equivalents at 31/03/21
(62,755)
16,502
|
GROUP
|
2021
|
=N=000
|
(432,164)
|
130,654
|
(40,346)
|
(432,164)
|
130,654
|
(40,346)
|
(26,014)
|
(104,598)
|
(23,382)
|
(388)
|
7,000
|
0
|
0
|
56
|
(49,396)
|
(97,930)
|
300,000
|
(45,132)
|
(110,917)
|
(29,587)
|
(35,615)
|
(74,719)
|
153,468
|
6,539
|
15,193
|
(122,377)
|
(121,500)
|
(115,838)
|
(106,307)
COMPANY 2022 2021 =N=000 =N=000
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ABC Transport plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 18:16:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ABC TRANSPORT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales
|
|Net income
|
|Net Debt
|
|P/E ratio
|
|Yield
|
|
|Capitalization
|
514 M
1,24 M
1,24 M
|EV / Sales -1
|
|EV / Sales 0
|
|Nbr of Employees
|1 170
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution