  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  ABC Transport Plc
  News
  Summary
    ABCTRANS   NGABCTRANS01

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

(ABCTRANS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
0.3000 NGN    0.00%
05:53pABC TRANSPORT : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/18ABC TRANSPORT : Earnings forecast
PU
04/30ABC TRANSPORT : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABC TRANSPORT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/30/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
ABC TRANSPORT PLC

RC No 219970

Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Tel:083-300667,083-3006680805-3002000,083-9600958e-mail-info@abctransport.com

Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;

John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-1

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 2022

-

-2

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW -

-

-

-4

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE CHANGES IN EQUITY

-

-

-

-

5-6

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

7-8

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTES 2-21 -

-

-

-

-

-

9-16

SEGMENT REPORT

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17-18

DISCLOSURES 1-18 -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19-24

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Note

GROUP

COMPANY

2022

2021

2022

2021

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

Revenue

14

3,672,996

3,025,253

2,486,808

2,176,404

Cost of sales

16

-2,947,905

-2,397,695

-1,997,662

-1,902,575

Gross profit

725,091

627,558

489,146

273,828

Admistrative expenses

17

-734,975

-664,476

-567,506

-510,917

Other operating income

15

48,800

30,102

30,644

23,274

Interest income

18

85

252

252

Net fair value gains/(losses) on

18

393

551

393

1

Other gains and losses

19

75,897

110,194

58,331

37,769

Financing costs

20

-109,867

-89,176

-71,310

-77,578

Profit before taxation

5,425

15,006

-60,301

-253,370

Income tax expenses(provision)

11

-64,648

-112,898

-31,770

-10,882

Profit from continuing

-59,223

-97,892

-92,071

-264,252

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders

-86,126

-194,111

-92,071

-264,252

Non-controlling interests

26,902

96,217

-59,224

-97,893

-92,071

-264,252

items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange translation

27,648

-13,197

items that may not be

Net actuarial gains/(losses) on

others

Attributable to:

-31,576

-111,090

-92,071

-264,252

Equity shareholders

-58,754

-207,176

-92,071

-264,252

Non-controlling interests

27,178

96,085

-31,576

-111,090

-92,071

-264,252

Basic earnings per share(kobo)

-3.57

-5.91

-5.55

-15.94

1

ABC TRANSPORT PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 30, 2021

Note

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

14

Cost of sales

16

Gross profit

Admistrative expenses

17

Other operating income

15

Interest income

18

Net fair value gains/(losses) on

Impairment losses

-

Other gains and losses

Financing costs

20

Profit before taxation

Income tax expenses(provision

11

Profit from continuing

Attributable to: Equity

Non-controlling interests

Gains/(losses on revaluation of Foreign exchange translation Net actuarial gains/(losses) on foreign exchange gains/(losses) others

Total comprehensive

Attributable to: Equity

Non-contolling interests

APR-JUNE

APR-JUNE 2022

2021

Group

Group

=N='000

=N='000

1,804,230

1,670,342

-1,384,773

-1,313,019

419,457

357,323

-373,054

-348,765

32,423

8,676

19

252

162

-55

-2,536

93,837

-64,935

-48,004

11,535

63,265

-18,890

-88,081

-7,355

-24,816

-17,447

-94,814

10,092

69,993

-7,355

-24,820

7,568

-13,145

213

-37,965

-9,955

-107,827

10,168

69,861

213

-37,965

2

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Non-current assets

Note

GROUP

COMPANY

2022

2021

31.12.2021

2022

2021

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

=N='000

Deferred tax assets

59,864

59,864

60,543

59,864

59,864

Goodwill

Other intangible assets

12

27,852

15,828

26,718

27,622

15,485

Property, plant and

1

2,956,834

3,106,617

3,014,527

2,021,994

2,290,501

Right of use assets

46,200

43,785

Investment in subsidiaries

41,470

41,470

Other investments

1,845

1,845

1,845

1,845

1,845

Financial Assets-FVOCI

16,755

15,760

16,362

16,755

15,760

Finance lease receivables

Current assets

3,109,349

3,199,914

3,163,780

2,169,550

2,424,925

inventories

2

855,364

678,999

761,815

256,036

200,339

Finance lease receivables

497

497

Trade and other Receivables

4

272,416

812,047

319,225

68,673

317,998

Other current assets

5

1,330,491

1,015,598

1,459,345

337,676

254,853

Cash and cash equivalents

6

123,840

282,945

375,448

54,254

60,942

Non-current assets HFS

3

Current tax asset

1776

1,722

1776

Total assets

2,584,383

2,791,311

2,917,609

717,135

834,132

Equity

5,693,733

5,991,224

6,081,389

2,886,685

3,259,057

Issued share capital

828,850

828,850

828,850

828,850

828,850

Share premium

558,916

575,391

558,916

558,916

575,391

General reserve

-856,604

-233,250

-770,478

-893,851

-802,265

Accumulated OCI

54,634

-89,843

27,262

18,188

18,188

Total equity shareholders'

585,796

1,081,148

644,550

512,103

620,164

Non-controlling interests

441,653

345,605

414,475

Total equity

1,027,449

1,426,754

1,059,025

512,103

620,164

Non -current liabilities

Non current Borrowings

10a

1,029,570

238,046

224,384

765,639

105,872

Finance lease obligations

Post employment benefits-

13

151,100

207,840

171,733

149,261

204,876

Provisions

9

67,778

77,134

78,713

67,778

77,134

Deferred tax liabilities

27,695

27,695

27,695

Current liabilities

1,276,143

550,715

502,525

982,678

387,882

current Borrowings

10b

222,375

822,585

753,218

119,041

573,813

Finance lease obligations

Post employment benefits-

313,157

288,575

295,653

313,157

288,575

Current taxation liabilities

11

407,630

259,219

361,302

175,511

34,813

Trade and other payables

7

2,268,012

2,170,095

2,661,273

684,080

1,079,334

Deferred income

8

128,568

73,691

125,800

100,115

73,691

Bank overdraft

50,399

399,590

322,595

200,784

Total equity and liabilities

3,390,141

4,013,756

4,519,841

1,391,904

2,251,010

5,693,733

5,991,224

6,081,391

2,886,684

3,259,056

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July 2022 and signed on its behalf

Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350

The accompany notes and statement of significant accopunting policies form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC Transport plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 6 570 M - -
Net income 2021 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 497 M 1,20 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 170
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Nneji Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rex Okoro Director, Executive Director-Finance
Olumide Obayomi Non-Executive Director
Lady Nkechi Nwogu Manager-People
John Okoro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABC TRANSPORT PLC-3.23%1
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.84%32 773
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.53%22 978
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.88%19 620
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.29%8 897
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-12.22%8 790