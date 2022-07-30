ABC TRANSPORT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Non-current assets Note GROUP COMPANY 2022 2021 31.12.2021 2022 2021 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 =N='000 Deferred tax assets 59,864 59,864 60,543 59,864 59,864 Goodwill Other intangible assets 12 27,852 15,828 26,718 27,622 15,485 Property, plant and 1 2,956,834 3,106,617 3,014,527 2,021,994 2,290,501 Right of use assets 46,200 43,785 Investment in subsidiaries 41,470 41,470 Other investments 1,845 1,845 1,845 1,845 1,845 Financial Assets-FVOCI 16,755 15,760 16,362 16,755 15,760 Finance lease receivables Current assets 3,109,349 3,199,914 3,163,780 2,169,550 2,424,925 inventories 2 855,364 678,999 761,815 256,036 200,339 Finance lease receivables 497 497 Trade and other Receivables 4 272,416 812,047 319,225 68,673 317,998 Other current assets 5 1,330,491 1,015,598 1,459,345 337,676 254,853 Cash and cash equivalents 6 123,840 282,945 375,448 54,254 60,942 Non-current assets HFS 3 Current tax asset 1776 1,722 1776 Total assets 2,584,383 2,791,311 2,917,609 717,135 834,132 Equity 5,693,733 5,991,224 6,081,389 2,886,685 3,259,057 Issued share capital 828,850 828,850 828,850 828,850 828,850 Share premium 558,916 575,391 558,916 558,916 575,391 General reserve -856,604 -233,250 -770,478 -893,851 -802,265 Accumulated OCI 54,634 -89,843 27,262 18,188 18,188 Total equity shareholders' 585,796 1,081,148 644,550 512,103 620,164 Non-controlling interests 441,653 345,605 414,475 Total equity 1,027,449 1,426,754 1,059,025 512,103 620,164 Non -current liabilities Non current Borrowings 10a 1,029,570 238,046 224,384 765,639 105,872 Finance lease obligations Post employment benefits- 13 151,100 207,840 171,733 149,261 204,876 Provisions 9 67,778 77,134 78,713 67,778 77,134 Deferred tax liabilities 27,695 27,695 27,695 Current liabilities 1,276,143 550,715 502,525 982,678 387,882 current Borrowings 10b 222,375 822,585 753,218 119,041 573,813 Finance lease obligations Post employment benefits- 313,157 288,575 295,653 313,157 288,575 Current taxation liabilities 11 407,630 259,219 361,302 175,511 34,813 Trade and other payables 7 2,268,012 2,170,095 2,661,273 684,080 1,079,334 Deferred income 8 128,568 73,691 125,800 100,115 73,691 Bank overdraft 50,399 399,590 322,595 200,784 Total equity and liabilities 3,390,141 4,013,756 4,519,841 1,391,904 2,251,010 5,693,733 5,991,224 6,081,391 2,886,684 3,259,056

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July 2022 and signed on its behalf

Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350

The accompany notes and statement of significant accopunting policies form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements