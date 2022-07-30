|
ABC TRANSPORT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
RC No 219970
Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Tel:083-300667,083-3006680805-3002000,083-9600958e-mail-info@abctransport.com
Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;
John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
-1
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 2022
-
-2
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW -
-
-
-4
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE CHANGES IN EQUITY
-
-
-
-
5-6
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
7-8
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTES 2-21 -
-
-
-
-
-
9-16
SEGMENT REPORT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17-18
DISCLOSURES 1-18 -
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19-24
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Note
GROUP
COMPANY
2022
2021
2022
2021
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
Revenue
14
3,672,996
3,025,253
2,486,808
2,176,404
Cost of sales
16
-2,947,905
-2,397,695
-1,997,662
-1,902,575
Gross profit
725,091
627,558
489,146
273,828
Admistrative expenses
17
-734,975
-664,476
-567,506
-510,917
Other operating income
15
48,800
30,102
30,644
23,274
Interest income
18
85
252
252
Net fair value gains/(losses) on
18
393
551
393
1
Other gains and losses
19
75,897
110,194
58,331
37,769
Financing costs
20
-109,867
-89,176
-71,310
-77,578
Profit before taxation
5,425
15,006
-60,301
-253,370
Income tax expenses(provision)
11
-64,648
-112,898
-31,770
-10,882
Profit from continuing
-59,223
-97,892
-92,071
-264,252
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders
-86,126
-194,111
-92,071
-264,252
Non-controlling interests
26,902
96,217
-59,224
-97,893
-92,071
-264,252
items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation
27,648
-13,197
items that may not be
Net actuarial gains/(losses) on
others
Attributable to:
-31,576
-111,090
-92,071
-264,252
Equity shareholders
-58,754
-207,176
-92,071
-264,252
Non-controlling interests
27,178
96,085
-31,576
-111,090
-92,071
-264,252
Basic earnings per share(kobo)
-3.57
-5.91
-5.55
-15.94
1
|
ABC TRANSPORT PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 30, 2021
Note
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
14
Cost of sales
16
Gross profit
Admistrative expenses
17
Other operating income
15
Interest income
18
Net fair value gains/(losses) on
Impairment losses
-
Other gains and losses
Financing costs
20
Profit before taxation
Income tax expenses(provision
11
Profit from continuing
Attributable to: Equity
Non-controlling interests
Gains/(losses on revaluation of Foreign exchange translation Net actuarial gains/(losses) on foreign exchange gains/(losses) others
Total comprehensive
Attributable to: Equity
Non-contolling interests
APR-JUNE
APR-JUNE 2022
2021
Group
Group
=N='000
=N='000
1,804,230
1,670,342
-1,384,773
-1,313,019
419,457
357,323
-373,054
-348,765
32,423
8,676
19
252
162
-55
-2,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,861
213
-37,965
2
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Non-current assets
|
GROUP
COMPANY
2022
2021
31.12.2021
2022
2021
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
=N='000
Deferred tax assets
|
59,864
59,864
60,543
59,864
59,864
Goodwill
|
Other intangible assets
|
12
27,852
15,828
26,718
27,622
15,485
Property, plant and
|
1
2,956,834
3,106,617
3,014,527
2,021,994
2,290,501
Right of use assets
|
46,200
43,785
Investment in subsidiaries
|
41,470
41,470
Other investments
|
1,845
1,845
1,845
1,845
1,845
Financial Assets-FVOCI
|
16,755
15,760
16,362
16,755
15,760
Finance lease receivables
|
Current assets
|
3,109,349
3,199,914
3,163,780
2,169,550
2,424,925
inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
497
497
Trade and other Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
1,330,491
1,015,598
1,459,345
337,676
254,853
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Current tax asset
|
1776
1,722
1776
Total assets
|
2,584,383
2,791,311
2,917,609
717,135
834,132
Equity
|
5,693,733
5,991,224
6,081,389
2,886,685
3,259,057
Issued share capital
|
828,850
828,850
828,850
828,850
828,850
Share premium
|
558,916
575,391
558,916
558,916
575,391
General reserve
|
-856,604
-233,250
-770,478
-893,851
-802,265
Accumulated OCI
|
54,634
-89,843
27,262
18,188
18,188
Total equity shareholders'
|
585,796
1,081,148
644,550
512,103
620,164
Non-controlling interests
|
441,653
345,605
414,475
Total equity
|
1,027,449
1,426,754
1,059,025
512,103
620,164
Non -current liabilities
|
Non current Borrowings
|
10a
1,029,570
238,046
224,384
765,639
105,872
Finance lease obligations
|
Post employment benefits-
|
13
151,100
207,840
171,733
149,261
204,876
Provisions
|
9
67,778
77,134
78,713
67,778
77,134
Deferred tax liabilities
|
27,695
27,695
27,695
Current liabilities
|
1,276,143
550,715
502,525
982,678
387,882
current Borrowings
|
10b
222,375
822,585
753,218
119,041
573,813
Finance lease obligations
|
Post employment benefits-
|
313,157
288,575
295,653
313,157
288,575
Current taxation liabilities
|
11
407,630
259,219
361,302
175,511
34,813
Trade and other payables
|
7
2,268,012
2,170,095
2,661,273
684,080
1,079,334
|
Deferred income
|
8
|
128,568
|
73,691
|
125,800
|
100,115
|
73,691
|
Bank overdraft
|
|
50,399
|
399,590
|
322,595
|
|
200,784
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
3,390,141
|
4,013,756
|
4,519,841
|
1,391,904
|
2,251,010
|
|
5,693,733
|
5,991,224
|
6,081,391
|
2,886,684
|
3,259,056
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July 2022 and signed on its behalf
Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771
Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350
The accompany notes and statement of significant accopunting policies form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ABC Transport plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 21:52:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ABC TRANSPORT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
6 570 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-153 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
925 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-3,36x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
497 M
1,20 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,12x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 170
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution