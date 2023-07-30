ABC TRANSPORT PLC
RC No 219970
Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta
P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
Tel:083-300667,083-300668
0805-3002000,083-9600958
e-mail-info@abctransport.com
Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;
John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1-2
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW
4
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATENOTE 1
6-7
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 2-6
8
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 7-10
9
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 11-13
10
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 14-16
11
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 17
12
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 18-21
13
SEGMENT REPORT
14-15
DISCLOSURES 1-16
16-20
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Group
Company
2023
2022
2023
2022
Continuing operations
Notes
=N=000
=N=000
=N=000
=N=000
Revenue
14
3,150,592
3,672,996
1,436,162
2,486,808
Direct costs
16
(2,485,549)
(2,947,905)
(1,138,685)
(1,997,662)
Gross profit
665,043
725,091
297,477
489,146
Administrative expenses
17
(530,120)
(734,975)
(272,487)
(567,506)
134,923
(9,883)
24,990
(78,359)
Other operating income
15
83,448
48,800
60,600
30,644
Interest income
18
0
85
0
0
Investment income
Net fair value gains on financial assets
through profit or loss
18
918
393
918
393
Impairment losses
Other gains and losses
19
(26,768)
75,897
174,106
58,331
Finance costs
20
(199,055)
(109,867)
(176,000)
(71,310)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
(6,534)
5,425
84,614
(60,301)
Income tax expense
11.
(70,842)
(64,648)
(33,937)
(31,770)
(Loss)/profit from continuing operations
(77,376)
(59,223)
50,677
(92,071)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders
(9,245)
(86,126)
50,677
(92,071)
Non-controlling interests
(68,131)
26,902
(77,376)
(59,224)
50,677
(92,071)
Other Comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Other comprehensive income
(29,601) 27,648
(29,601) 27,648
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
(106,977)
(31,576)
50,677
(92,071)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders
(38,550)
(58,754)
50,677
(92,071)
Non-controlling interests
(68,427)
27,178
(106,977)
(31,576)
50,677
(92,071)
Basic earnings per share(kobo)
(3.23)
(3.57)
2.12
(5.55)
Diluted earnings per share(kobo)
(3.23)
(3.57)
2.12
(5.55)
The accompanying notes and statement of material accounting policy information form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
ABC TRANSPORT PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 30, 2023
APR-JUNE 2023
APR-JUNE 2022
Note
Group
Group
=N='000
=N='000
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
14
1,705,226
1,804,230
Cost of sales
16
(1,268,913)
(1,384,773)
Gross profit
436,313
419,457
Admistrative expenses
17
(265,051)
(373,054)
Other operating income
15
45,965
32,423
Interest income
18
0
19
Net fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair valuethrough profit or l
447
162
Impairment lossesOther gains and losses
19-
0
Other gains and losses
(45,138)
(2,536)
Financing costs
20
(98,392)
(64,935)
Profit before taxation
74,144
11,535
Income tax expenses(provision
11
(54,368)
(18,890)
Profit from continuing operations
19,776
(7,355)
Attributable to: Equity shareholders
69,919
(17,447)
Non-controlling interests
(50,143)
10,092
19,776
(7,355)
Gains/(losses on revaluation of PPE
Foreign exchange translation reserve, net of tax
(72,391)
7,568
Net actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
foreign exchange gains/(losses) transferred to the income statement
others
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
(52,615)
213
Attributable to: Equity shareholders
Equity shareholders
(1,748)
(9,955)
Non-contolling interests
(50,867)
10,168
(52,615)
213
2
ABC TRANSPORT PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
31/12/2022
Group
GROUP
Company
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1
3,715,604
2,956,834
3,978,080
2,719,234
2,021,994
Intangible assets
12
26,239
27,852
29,071
26,096
27,622
Right of use assets
33,575
46,200
39,776
Investment in subsidiaries
141,470
41,470
Financial assets - FVOCI
1,845
1,845
1,845
1,845
1,845
Financial assets - FVPL
18,492
16,755
17,574
18,492
16,755
Deferred tax asset
59,864
59,864
59,864
59,864
59,864
Total non-current assets
3,855,619
3,109,350
4,126,211
2,967,002
2,169,549
Current assets
Inventories
2
Trade and other receivables
4
Other assets
5
Cash and bank balances
6
Current Tax asset
Total current assets
Total assets
Equity and reserves
Issued share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Other comprehensive income reserve
Shareholder's fund
Non-controlling interests
Total equity and reserves
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
10a
Post employment benefits - defined benefits
13
Provisions
9
Deferred tax liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
10b
Post employment benefits - defined contribution
Current tax liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
7
Deferred income
8
Overdraft
Total current liabilities
Total Liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
973,697
855,364
1,269,522
247,685
256,036
314,436
272,416
285,002
526,978
68,673
960,070
1,330,988
863,269
396,366
338,173
447,448
123,840
97,279
2,242
54,254
3,815
1,776
1,618
2,699,465
2,584,383
2,516,690
1,173,271
717,135
6,555,084
5,693,733
6,642,901
4,140,272
2,886,684
1,196,311
828,850
1,196,311
1,196,311
828,850
434,607
558,916
434,607
434,607
558,916
(843,846)
(856,604)
(834,601)
(720,613)
(893,851)
(27,257)
54,634
2,048
18,188
18,188
759,815
585,796
798,365
928,493
512,103
390,276
441,653
458,703
1,150,092
1,027,449
1,257,069
928,493
512,103
1,326,456
1,029,570
1,412,393
1,063,259
765,639
138,248
151,100
148,620
136,379
149,261
71,537
67,778
71,538
71,537
67,778
27,695
27,695
27,695
1,563,936
1,276,143
1,660,246
1,271,175
982,678
516,389
222,375
706,078
459,831
119,041
335,128
313,157
311,289
335,128
313,157
531,582
407,630
461,244
200,438
175,511
2,189,411
2,268,012
2,055,162
845,267
684,080
162,841
128,568
191,815
99,940
100,115
105,705
50,399
0
0
0
3,841,056
3,390,141
3,725,587
1,940,605
1,391,904
3,841,056
3,390,141
3,725,587
1,940,605
1,391,904
6,555,084
5,693,733
6,642,901
4,140,272
2,886,684
0
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771
Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350
The accompanying notes and statement of material accounting policy information form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
