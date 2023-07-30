ABC TRANSPORT PLC

RC No 219970

Km 5 MCC Road, Umuoba, Uratta

P.O. Box 2575, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Tel:083-300667,083-300668

0805-3002000,083-9600958

e-mail-info@abctransport.com

Directors:Prince Olumide Obayomi(Chairman);Kabiru Yusuf;Mr Bamidele Asije;

John Okoro; Jude Nneji; Frank Nneji(MD/CEO)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1-2

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

3

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW

4

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATENOTE 1

6-7

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 2-6

8

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 7-10

9

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 11-13

10

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 14-16

11

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 17

12

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE NOTE 18-21

13

SEGMENT REPORT

14-15

DISCLOSURES 1-16

16-20

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Group

Company

2023

2022

2023

2022

Continuing operations

Notes

=N=000

=N=000

=N=000

=N=000

Revenue

14

3,150,592

3,672,996

1,436,162

2,486,808

Direct costs

16

(2,485,549)

(2,947,905)

(1,138,685)

(1,997,662)

Gross profit

665,043

725,091

297,477

489,146

Administrative expenses

17

(530,120)

(734,975)

(272,487)

(567,506)

134,923

(9,883)

24,990

(78,359)

Other operating income

15

83,448

48,800

60,600

30,644

Interest income

18

0

85

0

0

Investment income

Net fair value gains on financial assets

through profit or loss

18

918

393

918

393

Impairment losses

Other gains and losses

19

(26,768)

75,897

174,106

58,331

Finance costs

20

(199,055)

(109,867)

(176,000)

(71,310)

Profit/(loss) before income tax

(6,534)

5,425

84,614

(60,301)

Income tax expense

11.

(70,842)

(64,648)

(33,937)

(31,770)

(Loss)/profit from continuing operations

(77,376)

(59,223)

50,677

(92,071)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders

(9,245)

(86,126)

50,677

(92,071)

Non-controlling interests

(68,131)

26,902

(77,376)

(59,224)

50,677

(92,071)

Other Comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Other comprehensive income

(29,601) 27,648

(29,601) 27,648

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

(106,977)

(31,576)

50,677

(92,071)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders

(38,550)

(58,754)

50,677

(92,071)

Non-controlling interests

(68,427)

27,178

(106,977)

(31,576)

50,677

(92,071)

Basic earnings per share(kobo)

(3.23)

(3.57)

2.12

(5.55)

Diluted earnings per share(kobo)

(3.23)

(3.57)

2.12

(5.55)

The accompanying notes and statement of material accounting policy information form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

ABC TRANSPORT PLC CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR APRIL TO JUNE 30, 2023

APR-JUNE 2023

APR-JUNE 2022

Note

Group

Group

=N='000

=N='000

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

14

1,705,226

1,804,230

Cost of sales

16

(1,268,913)

(1,384,773)

Gross profit

436,313

419,457

Admistrative expenses

17

(265,051)

(373,054)

Other operating income

15

45,965

32,423

Interest income

18

0

19

Net fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair valuethrough profit or l

447

162

Impairment lossesOther gains and losses

19-

0

Other gains and losses

(45,138)

(2,536)

Financing costs

20

(98,392)

(64,935)

Profit before taxation

74,144

11,535

Income tax expenses(provision

11

(54,368)

(18,890)

Profit from continuing operations

19,776

(7,355)

Attributable to: Equity shareholders

69,919

(17,447)

Non-controlling interests

(50,143)

10,092

19,776

(7,355)

Gains/(losses on revaluation of PPE

Foreign exchange translation reserve, net of tax

(72,391)

7,568

Net actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

foreign exchange gains/(losses) transferred to the income statement

others

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

(52,615)

213

Attributable to: Equity shareholders

Equity shareholders

(1,748)

(9,955)

Non-contolling interests

(50,867)

10,168

(52,615)

213

2

ABC TRANSPORT PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

31/12/2022

Group

GROUP

Company

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1

3,715,604

2,956,834

3,978,080

2,719,234

2,021,994

Intangible assets

12

26,239

27,852

29,071

26,096

27,622

Right of use assets

33,575

46,200

39,776

Investment in subsidiaries

141,470

41,470

Financial assets - FVOCI

1,845

1,845

1,845

1,845

1,845

Financial assets - FVPL

18,492

16,755

17,574

18,492

16,755

Deferred tax asset

59,864

59,864

59,864

59,864

59,864

Total non-current assets

3,855,619

3,109,350

4,126,211

2,967,002

2,169,549

Current assets

Inventories

2

Trade and other receivables

4

Other assets

5

Cash and bank balances

6

Current Tax asset

Total current assets

Total assets

Equity and reserves

Issued share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings

Other comprehensive income reserve

Shareholder's fund

Non-controlling interests

Total equity and reserves

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

10a

Post employment benefits - defined benefits

13

Provisions

9

Deferred tax liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

10b

Post employment benefits - defined contribution

Current tax liabilities

11

Trade and other payables

7

Deferred income

8

Overdraft

Total current liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

973,697

855,364

1,269,522

247,685

256,036

314,436

272,416

285,002

526,978

68,673

960,070

1,330,988

863,269

396,366

338,173

447,448

123,840

97,279

2,242

54,254

3,815

1,776

1,618

2,699,465

2,584,383

2,516,690

1,173,271

717,135

6,555,084

5,693,733

6,642,901

4,140,272

2,886,684

1,196,311

828,850

1,196,311

1,196,311

828,850

434,607

558,916

434,607

434,607

558,916

(843,846)

(856,604)

(834,601)

(720,613)

(893,851)

(27,257)

54,634

2,048

18,188

18,188

759,815

585,796

798,365

928,493

512,103

390,276

441,653

458,703

1,150,092

1,027,449

1,257,069

928,493

512,103

1,326,456

1,029,570

1,412,393

1,063,259

765,639

138,248

151,100

148,620

136,379

149,261

71,537

67,778

71,538

71,537

67,778

27,695

27,695

27,695

1,563,936

1,276,143

1,660,246

1,271,175

982,678

516,389

222,375

706,078

459,831

119,041

335,128

313,157

311,289

335,128

313,157

531,582

407,630

461,244

200,438

175,511

2,189,411

2,268,012

2,055,162

845,267

684,080

162,841

128,568

191,815

99,940

100,115

105,705

50,399

0

0

0

3,841,056

3,390,141

3,725,587

1,940,605

1,391,904

3,841,056

3,390,141

3,725,587

1,940,605

1,391,904

6,555,084

5,693,733

6,642,901

4,140,272

2,886,684

0

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Managing Director/CEO FRC/2015/00000011771

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007350

The accompanying notes and statement of material accounting policy information form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

