Abcam plc(NasdaqGS:ABCM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Abcam plc is a global life science company. The Company serves customers at the forefront of life science research through the identification, development, and distribution of biological reagents. Its products are used by researchers around the world to study biological pathways critical for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. It offers a selection of products in its catalogue to support research on proteins in biological pathways. Its principal catalogue product lines include primary and secondary antibodies, conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits, and singleplex immunoassays. It offers a range of peptides and proteins, which include cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes. It offers a range of knockout cell lines and lysates, which are used for its in-house validation needs and are also made available to its customers for their own research. It offers a variety of other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals and cell signaling pathway tools.

Sector Pharmaceuticals