Abcam plc(NasdaqGS:ABCM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
December 06, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|23.99 USD
|+0.04%
|+0.17%
|+54.18%
Dec. 04
|Abcam's Acquisition by Danaher Approved by UK Court
MT
Nov. 17
|Abcam Says All Necessary Clearances for Acquisition by Danaher Obtained; Deal Set to be Completed on Dec. 6
MT
|Abcam's Acquisition by Danaher Approved by UK Court
MT
|Abcam Says All Necessary Clearances for Acquisition by Danaher Obtained; Deal Set to be Completed on Dec. 6
MT
|All good things must come to an end
|Abcam Shareholders Approve Danaher's Acquisition Offer
MT
|Abcam shareholders approve $5.7 billion Danaher deal
RE
|Jonathan Milner Suspends his Vote Against Campaign
CI
|RBC Trims Price Target on Abcam to $24 From $25, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
|Jonathan Milner Issues Statement Responding to the Glass Lewis Report
CI
|Jonathan Milner Continues Opposition to Danaher Corporation Acquisition
CI
|Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Shareholders Vote for Danaher Corporation?s Proposed Acquisition of Abcam plc
CI
|Jonathan Milner Releases Presentation to Abcam plc Shareholders
CI
|Jonathan Milner issues Open Letter to shareholders of Abcam plc
CI
|Abcam Sends Letter Seeking Shareholders' Approval of Danaher's Takeover Offer
MT
|Abcam Files and Mails Scheme Circular Seeking Approval of Acquisition of Abcam by Danaher
CI
|Jonathan Milner issues Open Letter to Shareholders of Abcam plc
CI
|Abcam founder says he will vote against $5.7 billion Danaher deal
RE
|Abcam founder Jonathan Milner opposes Danaher deal
RE
|Jonathan Milner Opposes Danaher Corporation's Acquisition of Abcam plc and Calls for EGM to Replace Board
CI
|Jonathan Milner Opposes Danaher's Acquisition of Abcam
CI
|Abcam H1 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase
MT
|Abcam plc Suspends Financial Guidance for the Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2024
CI
|Abcam plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
CI
|Blood test for Parkinson's disease promising in early study
RE
|SVB Securities Downgrades Abcam to Market Perform From Outperform, Price Target is $24
MT
|Catalent to settle with Elliott, explore options -sources
RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+54.18%
|5 518 M $
|-6.77%
|84 465 M $
|-12.91%
|38 718 M $
|-17.10%
|33 740 M $
|+8.21%
|21 257 M $
|-46.62%
|18 046 M $
|-9.55%
|17 782 M $
|-0.65%
|15 316 M $
|-31.75%
|12 317 M $
|+20.15%
|8 738 M $