Abcam : Filing of Transition Report on Form 20-F and Notice of Results (Form 6-K)

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Filing of Transition Report on Form 20-F and Notice of Results

1 September 2021, Cambridge, UK - Abcam plc (AIM: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM) ('Abcam', 'Company', or the 'Group') has today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a transition report on Form 20-F for the six-month period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 in relation to the Company's change of fiscal year-end from 30 June to 31 December. A copy of this report is available on the investor section of the Company's website: corporate.abcam.com/investors/sec-filings/

Subsequent to the issue of the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2020, and in preparation for the publication of the Group's unaudited interim results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021, management completed a review of certain accrual liabilities held on the Group's balance sheet. Following this review, management have positively restated certain balances increasing operating profit by £2.4m in the financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020. As a consequence, the results presented within the Form 20-F differ from those presented previously for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and are accordingly presented as restated.

The Group will report its interim results for the six- and twelve-months ended 30 June 2021 on 13 September 2021. The financial statements for the interim results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 will include the restated balances for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Abcam

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

Marc Perkins, Company Secretary

James Staveley, VP, Investor Relations

Numis - Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Garry Levin / Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith

Morgan Stanley - Joint Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 207 425 8000

Tom Perry / Luka Kezic

J.P.Morgan Cazenove-Joint Corporate Broker

+44 (0) 20 7742 4000

James Mitford / Hemant Kapoor

FTI Consulting

+ 44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Atwell / Natalie Garland-Collins

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

For more information, please visit www.abcam.com or www.abcamplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcementcontains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this announcementthat are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Abcam's portfolio and ambitions, as well as statements that include the words 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'project,' 'forecast,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'should,' 'anticipate' and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: a regional or global health pandemic, including the novel coronavirus ('COVID-19'), which has adversely affected elements of our business, could severely affect our business, including due to impacts on our operations and supply chains; challenges in implementing our strategies for revenue growth in light of competitive challenges; developing new products and enhancing existing products, adapting to significant technological change and responding to the introduction of new products by competitors to remain competitive; failing to successfully identify or integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations or fully recognize the anticipated benefits of businesses or assets that we acquire; if our customers discontinue or spend less on research, development, production or other scientific endeavours; failing to successfully use, access and maintain information systems and implement new systems to handle our changing needs; cyber security risks and any failure to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our computer hardware, software and internet applications and related tools and functions; failing to successfully manage our current and potential future growth; any significant interruptions in our operations; if our products fail to satisfy applicable quality criteria, specifications and performance standards; failing to maintain our brand and reputation; our dependence upon management and highly skilled employees and our ability to attract and retain these highly skilled employees; and the important factors discussed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in Abcam's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on 22 October 2020, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Abcam's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcementspeak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Abcam disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Abcam plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 11:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
