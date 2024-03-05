AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that its scientists will present four posters with data from its T-cell engager programs and platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, to be held April 5 to 10 at the San Diego Convention Center.

With its T-cell engager platform, AbCellera is expanding therapeutic opportunities for this modality by generating molecules with the potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles for solid tumors and challenging targets such as peptide-MHCs.

AbCellera will present four posters at AACR that demonstrate how it is leveraging its platform to develop T-cell engagers with potent tumor-cell killing and low cytokine release for multiple cancer targets. Using data integrated from across these programs, AbCellera will present new insights into T-cell engager function. In addition, AbCellera will present data on novel CD28-binding antibodies that can be used to optimize T-cell engagers, particularly for solid tumors that are difficult to treat using current immunotherapies.

Details on AbCellera’s poster presentations at AACR are as follows:

Title: Functional and specific T-cell engagers against a peptide-MHC tumor target

Abstract Number: 2373

Session: Antibodies 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Section 38, Board 19

Title: Diverse CD28-binding IgG and heavy chain-only antibodies for T-cell engager development

Abstract Number: 1859

Session: Antibody-Based Technologies and New Inhibitors

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Section 22, Board 3

Title: Target-dependent considerations for the design of bispecific T-cell engagers

Abstract Number: 1868

Session: Antibody-Based Technologies and New Inhibitors

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Section 22, Board 12

Title: Development of PSMA x CD3 T-cell engagers using an integrated, functional approach

Abstract Number: 6359

Session: Antibodies 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Section 41, Board 20

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers are bispecific antibodies that guide the immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells by binding both cancer-killing T cells and tumor targets at the same time. Developing effective T-cell engagers requires two parental antibodies—a CD3-binding arm that fine-tunes T-cell activation and a tumor-binding arm with high specificity for cancer cells. The small number of available CD3-binding antibodies that can effectively fine-tune T-cell responses has been a barrier to T-cell engager development. To address this barrier, AbCellera developed a complete T-cell engager platform that includes fully human, developable CD3-binding antibodies with unique binding and functional properties. By combining these antibodies with OrthoMab™, its clinically validated multispecific engineering platform, and its antibody discovery and development engine, AbCellera’s T-cell engager platform is designed to bring new cancer medicines to the clinic faster.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is breaking the barriers of conventional antibody drug discovery to bring better medicines to patients, sooner. AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technology, and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based medicines from target to clinic in nearly every therapeutic area with precision and speed. AbCellera provides innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

