AbCellera Biologics : Amendment to Annual Report - Form 10-K/A

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A ("Form 10-K/A") to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022 (the "Original 2021 Form 10-K"), is being filed to revise Part II, Item 9A "Controls and Procedures" and amend certifications from the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 in response to a comment received from the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance. This Form 10-K/A amends and restates in its entirety Part II, Item 9A of the Original 2021 Form 10-K and corrects the officer certifications filed as Exhibit 31.1 and 31.2 to the Original 2021 Form 10-K. Except as stated above, this Form 10-K/A does not reflect events occurring after the Original 2021 Form 10-K and does not modify or update in any way the disclosures contained in the Original 2021 Form 10-K. Accordingly, this Form 10-K/A should be read in conjunction with the Original 2021 Form 10-K.

Item 9A. Controls and Procedures.

Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Our "disclosure controls and procedures," as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act, are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by an issuer in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed is accumulated and communicated to the issuer's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with assistance from other members of management, have reviewed the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2021 and, based on their evaluation, have concluded that the disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of such date.

Management's Annual Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over financial reporting for the Company as defined in Rule 13a-15(f) under the Exchange Act. The Company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed under the supervision of the Company's CEO and CFO, overseen by the Company's Board of Directors and implemented by the Company's management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, and the requirements of the SEC.

Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with policies and procedures may deteriorate.

Under the supervision of and with the participation of our management, we assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, using the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) in Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013). Based on this assessment, our management concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was effective as of December 31, 2021.

As disclosed in Part II Item 9A Controls and Procedures in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December, 31, 2020, a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting was identified in prior periods which was the result of a material adjustment in our financial statements, due to an overstatement of lease liability upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, as well as certain other adjustments as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

During 2021, to remediate the previously reported material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, we designed and implemented new controls, enhanced existing controls, hired additional accounting and finance resources with public company and US GAAP experience, improved reporting processes, and enhanced related supporting technology. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we completed our testing of the operating effectiveness of the implemented controls and found them to be effective. As a result, the CEO and CFO have concluded that the material weakness has been remediated as of December 31, 2021.

Attestation Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021 has been audited by KPMG LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as stated in their report included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Except for changes in connection with the implementation of our remediation efforts, described above, there have been no other changes to internal control over financial reporting, that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 that materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal controls over financial reporting.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC. Date: July 22, 2022 By: /s/ Carl L. G. Hansen Carl L.G. Hansen, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

3