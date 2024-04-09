C O P Y R I G H T © A B C E L L E R A
April 2024
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words.
These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
The most important drivers of
productivity in drug development are:
Novel solutions to
New insights into
the biology of disease
challenging problems
We have built an engine to generate first-in-class and best-in-classantibody medicines.
Build a competitive advantage
Investments in technological capability can improve the productivity of drug development.
So you can solve hard problems
Long-term value creation comes from being able to repeatedly deliver first-in-class and best-in-classproducts.
After more than a decade, we are in the final stages of completing the engine.
- 11+ years of investment in technology, teams,
and infrastructureManufacturing On Line
• More than $500M in platform investments, with integration from target to the clinic
• Final capital expenditures to complete clinical manufacturing capabilities will be concentrated in 2024
• Our capital allocation is shifting from building capabilities to using them
Late 2025
O U R P A R T N E R P O R T F O L I O
We built industry- leading capabilities through partnerships with the top-tier of biotech and pharma partners.
- Validated on 100+ therapeutic programs over the past 10+ years
- Leading capabilities on difficult targets and bispecifics
- A portfolio of passive royalty positions in therapeutic programs
90% human health: target antigen known n = 78
18% 12%
neurology immunology
51%
9%
5%
5%
oncology
other
ophthal-
infectious
mology
disease
87 Partner-Initiated Programs with Downstream Participation*
started are diversified across these therapeutic areas
*As of December 31, 2023
9%
animal health
n = 8
1%
human health: target antigen
TBD
n = 1
O U R P A R T N E R S
We are increasingly focused on strategic partnerships.
We look for partnerships that bring new insights into novel biology or access to unique capabilities to create opportunities in therapeutic areas of shared interest.
AbbVie
Expanding relationships
with large pharma and large biotech
T-cell engager platform
deals in oncology and autoimmune conditions
Co-development
to access new targets and technology
Company creation
with top-tier venture capital groups
O U R F U T U R E
We are evolving into an integrated clinical biotech.
We have the platform and capital to build
- proprietary pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines.
$1B
in availability liquidity to
execute on our strategy
$780M
in total cash,
cash equivalents, &
marketable securities
$220M
in non-dilutive funding
to execute on strategy
13
molecules
in the clinic
2
internal programs
advanced into
IND-enabling studies
As of December 31, 2023
O U R E N G I N E . P L A T F O R M D E V E L O P M E N T
We are unlocking
high-value drug targets.
GPCR & Ion Channel Platform
- Clinically validated, membrane-protein targets with large commercial potential that have proven largely intractable using traditional methods for antibody discovery
- Many high-value targets for large unmet medical need in immunology, pain, endocrinology, fibrosis and more.
T-Cell Engager Platform
- Platform to create bispecific antibodies therapies with the potential for improved specificity and safety.
- Large, untapped market opportunity in solid tumors and autoimmunity.
100% human health n = 19
53%
42%
undisclosed
oncology &
GPCRs &
immunology
T-cell engagers
ion channels
n = 10
n = 8
infectious disease
5% pandemic response
1
19 AbCellera-Initiated Programs*
started across these therapeutic areas
*As of December 31, 2023
O U R P I P E L I N E
OVERVIEW
We are advancing an internal pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class assets as a top priority to drive growth.
- First two IND submissions anticipated in 2025
- We intend to take additional first-in-class development candidates into IND-enabling studies in 2024 and 2025
- $220M in non-dilutive funding from the governments of Canada and British Columbia
Molecule TargetIndicationTherapeutic AreaPotential Differentiation
ABCL635
undisclosed
undisclosed
metabolic & endocrine conditions
first in class
GPCR or ion channel
ABCL575
OX40L
atopic dermatitis
immunology & inflammation
best in class
