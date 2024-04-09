C O P Y R I G H T © A B C E L L E R A

April 2024

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward- looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

The most important drivers of

productivity in drug development are:

Novel solutions to

New insights into

the biology of disease

challenging problems

We have built an engine to generate first-in-class and best-in-classantibody medicines.

Build a competitive advantage

Investments in technological capability can improve the productivity of drug development.

So you can solve hard problems

Long-term value creation comes from being able to repeatedly deliver first-in-class and best-in-classproducts.

After more than a decade, we are in the final stages of completing the engine.

  • 11+ years of investment in technology, teams,

and infrastructureManufacturing On Line

• More than $500M in platform investments, with integration from target to the clinic

Final capital expenditures to complete clinical manufacturing capabilities will be concentrated in 2024

• Our capital allocation is shifting from building capabilities to using them

Late 2025

O U R P A R T N E R P O R T F O L I O

We built industry- leading capabilities through partnerships with the top-tier of biotech and pharma partners.

  • Validated on 100+ therapeutic programs over the past 10+ years
  • Leading capabilities on difficult targets and bispecifics
  • A portfolio of passive royalty positions in therapeutic programs

90% human health: target antigen known n = 78

18% 12%

neurology immunology

51%

9%

5%

5%

oncology

other

ophthal-

infectious

mology

disease

87 Partner-Initiated Programs with Downstream Participation*

started are diversified across these therapeutic areas

*As of December 31, 2023

9%

animal health

n = 8

1%

human health: target antigen

TBD

n = 1

O U R P A R T N E R S

We are increasingly focused on strategic partnerships.

We look for partnerships that bring new insights into novel biology or access to unique capabilities to create opportunities in therapeutic areas of shared interest.

AbbVie

Expanding relationships

with large pharma and large biotech

T-cell engager platform

deals in oncology and autoimmune conditions

Co-development

to access new targets and technology

Company creation

with top-tier venture capital groups

O U R F U T U R E

We are evolving into an integrated clinical biotech.

We have the platform and capital to build

  1. proprietary pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines.

$1B

in availability liquidity to

execute on our strategy

$780M

in total cash,

cash equivalents, &

marketable securities

$220M

in non-dilutive funding

to execute on strategy

13

molecules

in the clinic

2

internal programs

advanced into

IND-enabling studies

As of December 31, 2023

O U R E N G I N E . P L A T F O R M D E V E L O P M E N T

We are unlocking

high-value drug targets.

GPCR & Ion Channel Platform

  • Clinically validated, membrane-protein targets with large commercial potential that have proven largely intractable using traditional methods for antibody discovery
  • Many high-value targets for large unmet medical need in immunology, pain, endocrinology, fibrosis and more.

T-Cell Engager Platform

  • Platform to create bispecific antibodies therapies with the potential for improved specificity and safety.
  • Large, untapped market opportunity in solid tumors and autoimmunity.

100% human health n = 19

53%

42%

undisclosed

oncology &

GPCRs &

immunology

T-cell engagers

ion channels

n = 10

n = 8

infectious disease

5% pandemic response

1

19 AbCellera-Initiated Programs*

started across these therapeutic areas

*As of December 31, 2023

O U R P I P E L I N E

OVERVIEW

We are advancing an internal pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class assets as a top priority to drive growth.

  • First two IND submissions anticipated in 2025
  • We intend to take additional first-in-class development candidates into IND-enabling studies in 2024 and 2025
  • $220M in non-dilutive funding from the governments of Canada and British Columbia

Molecule TargetIndicationTherapeutic AreaPotential Differentiation

ABCL635

undisclosed

undisclosed

metabolic & endocrine conditions

first in class

GPCR or ion channel

ABCL575

OX40L

atopic dermatitis

immunology & inflammation

best in class

